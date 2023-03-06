Submit Release
SAWA has successfully launched its Starter platform

SAWA Starter allows users to invest in high-quality projects before their tokens are listed on exchanges.

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TURKEY, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAWA Protocol is a project developing complex derivative tools technologies, such as futures, options for digital and real assets, assets tokenization and primary sale of these assets by community based governance for most transparent conditions providing to the users. SAWA gives you 2 important benefits:

First, safe and fair access to web3 startups at an early stage equally for any type of investor.
Second, decentralized tools for leveraged derivatives trading.

One of SAWA's latest achievements is the launch of the SAWA Starter platform.

It allows users to invest in high-quality projects before their tokens are listed on exchanges (crowd-investing protocol with own smart-contracts standard and mechanics).

Sign up for the platform at sawastarter.com. Don't overlook opportunities with high investment potential that could unfold in the approaching bull market.

Moreover, in connection with the launch of its Starter platform, SAWA organizes a raffle of valuable NFTs.

These NFTs can not only be collected, but also used in SAWA. NFT holders will also get additional benefits on our upcoming SAWA DEX testnet with futures contracts (additional tasks and bigger rewards).

Take part in the NFT raffle here!

Who did not win or could not participate – you will have another chance, because there are 500 of these NFTs, and only 94 of them have found their owners during the raffle.

Find out more on the SAWA’s official pages in social networks.

