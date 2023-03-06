PropMix announces Prospektr Buy Box for real estate investors and iBuyers
Buy Box alerts, powered by nationwide market data and geospatial analytics, helps instantly connect agents with potential buyers
In this shifting market, PropMix’s buy box service has been adapting to our changing strategy to find the best buying opportunities.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PropMix, a leading provider of data, insights, and solutions for the real estate and mortgage industries, today revealed Buy Box, part of its Prospektr suite, to help iBuyers, investment managers, and single family rental companies easily identify properties that fit their investment strategy and connect with listing agents.
PropMix’s nationwide data platform collects data near real time from 400+ data sources composed of listings, for-sale-by-owner, pre-foreclosures, and HUD sales making it one of the most comprehensive single-source to know when a property is on the market. Combining that with the AVM and rent values on every property gives investors the ability to include criteria such as undervaluation, cap rates, and ROI into buy boxes.
“We buy and sell foreclosed homes that meet our unique business strategy which aims to maximize the returns for investors,” said Daniel Testa, Director of Acquisitions at Castlerock REO. “In this shifting market, PropMix’s buy box service has been adapting to our changing strategy to find the best buying opportunities.”
PropMix combines property data with numerous geospatial data points such as water bodies, power lines, highways, airports, waste or contamination sites, and so on to enable better targeting of the buy-boxes. “Our comprehensive data and geospatial analytics combined with cutting edge technology is enabling new channels for listing agents to reach potential buyers,” said Umesh Harigopal, CEO of PropMix. “We are excited to serve as the platform enabling highly targeted connections between agents and buyers.”
Buy Box is part of the Prospektr suite which offers a wide range of capabilities for various real estate industry participants such as agents, mortgage lenders, and title companies to collaborate and simplify the home buying process while empowering the homeowner to optimize their largest lifetime investment.
About PropMix
PropMix.io LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards and with intuitive user experience, PropMix’s solutions for the real estate industry enables brokers and agents to nurture long term customer relationships and to create new partnership channels to build and grow their businesses. PropMix also provides valuation solutions under its Profet.ai brand. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. www.propmix.io
About Castlerock REO
CastleRock REO is a real estate investment company that specializes in acquiring and selling bank owned or previously foreclosed single-family homes. CastleRock has acquired and carried through to sell more than 15,000 homes since the company was founded in 2010. Through long standing relationships with banks and financial institutions, the company buys bank owned homes and passes the discount to first-time home buyers and investors. With more than 50 years of combined experience in REO, CastleRock's team is dedicated to managing all aspects of trading foreclosed homes to the highest ethical standards.
