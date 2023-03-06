Next-gen industrial router with All-in-one Technology
The VT AIR 310 is a smart and modular next-generation industrial router that combines a router, firewall, modem and VPN.REUTLINGEN, BADEN-WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The VT AIR 310 is a smart and modular next-generation industrial router that combines a router, firewall, modem and VPN (all-in-one) in a single device - a unique selling point in this segment.
The compact and robust Advanced Industrial Router, which can be easily mounted on a DIN rail, has been specially developed for demanding industrial environments and critical infrastructures (KRITIS), for which maximum security, flexibility and cost efficiency have the highest priority.
"The all-in-one technology saves users time and money because different devices do not have to be laboriously combined and individually maintained in the field," says Sven Auhagen, CEO of Voleatech GmbH.
Due to its modularity, the ISMS-compliant VT AIR 310 grows with the requirements of the company - can be retrofitted at any time - and its numerous interfaces enable a problem-free integration into existing networks. The interfaces in detail: The powerful VT AIR 310 optionally has two DSL connections (VDSL/SHDSL), a 5G/LTE connection (LTE 450 optional) as well as 4 x RJ-45 connections and 2 x SFP+/SFP.
"The previous model VT AIR 300 is already used successfully by companies in the energy and water supply sector as well as by Government Agencies and Industry. "With the further technical advancements of the Advanced Industrial Router, we are taking the next logical step and enabling our customers to make their networks even more efficient and their IT systems even more secure," emphasizes Sven Auhagen.
And the demand for secure IT is growing because the number of attacks on industrial and critical infrastructure is constantly increasing. In the first line of defense, next-gen firewalls, that are state-of-the-art and block attacks in real-time whenever possible are critical. Among other technologies, Intrusion Detection and Prevention systems are key technologies to protect those environments.
A key point in this context: the ability to update. The VT AIR software of the VT AIR 310 can always be kept up to date "over the air" (OTA) - an essential contribution to guaranteeing maximum security. In addition, the new industrial router impresses with its modern encryption technology.
Other advantages in practice include the dynamic and modern web interface (including dashboard with widgets), which clearly shows the status and activity of the system which can be managed intuitively, as well as the central management, which enables easy management of many devices.
The VT AIR 310 will be launched at the end of April 2023, orders can be placed immediately.
Hilmar Dunker
Voleatech GmbH
+49 7121539550
email us here