Dj owam is an illustrious South African DJ/Producer, renowned for his adeptness in creating Amapiano music
Dj owam was introduced to the music industryBISHO, EASTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The South African DJ and producer has enough bagage to defend this title: hailing from Bizana, he is one of the genre’s Amapiano, having gained attention around 2021 with tracks like “Ama_Correction” and “Khuzeka”.
Since then, he raised to the top through an impressive quantity of projects (some of which in collaboration with Gemini Rsa as the Fire Squad duo) and continent wide hits (“vuma” with Veeco H, “Livumile” with Noxolo), and has created his own label Top Halton Fam, under which top artists like Sanely and Sora July have blossomed and developed.
Six singles were already released.“funda thembi” with Luwis, a fully instrumental track; the touching “Nguwe” with affika and Zusieper; “Ithemba”, a soulful song with QueenAve; a collaboration with affika, Zusieper and on “Nguwe”, already making waves in South Africa.
