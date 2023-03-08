2023 The 6th NTD International Figure Painting Competition Calls For Entry
Art can hasten either the elevation or degeneration of people’s moral standards. Good artwork can broaden people’s minds and make them nobler people.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sixth NTD International Figure Painting Competition (NIFPC) is now calling for entries. The mission is to promote the pure beauty, goodness, and authenticity of traditional painting.
— Prof. Zhang Kunlun, Jury Chair of the Competition
The mission of NIFPC is to help artists retrieve traditional artistic value with true compassion and gracefulness. Meanwhile, it would create a perfect platform for artists to showcase their talents and exchange understandings of traditional arts, thereby achieving artistic sublimation. Realism artists worldwide are invited to submit works that convey traditional values, and positive ideals such as compassion, and righteousness. This competition is open to all professional real-ism artists, as well as fine art teachers and students, regardless of nationality.
Prof. Zhang Kunlun, jury chair of the competition, said, “People are always at the center of activity in society. Painting the human figure is the hardest. It can best test one’s abilities. There is also a spiritual perspective. Various faiths say that divines created human beings in their own images. Therefore, using authentic academic realism painting techniques is a way to show respect for humanity.”
In addition to realism techniques, submissions must convey positive ideals, such as righteousness, compassion, and beauty.
He also said that realism artists today shoulder an important responsibility. “A realism painter acts as a bridge to the revival of the traditional art of realism oil painting and the restoration of the glory of fine art. Persisting with traditional fine art in today’s society is itself something remarkable!”
In the NIFPC of 2019, 258 artists from 46 countries made over 400 submissions, and 103 works were selected for exhibition at the Salmagundi Club in New York.
Competition Awards (in US$)
Gold $10,000 (One)
Silver $3,000 (Two)
Bronze $1,500 (Three)
Outstanding Technique $1,000 (Multiple)
Profound Humanities $1,000 (Multiple)
Outstanding Youth $1,000 (Multiple)
Honorable Mention Multiple
Deadline for application:
June 15, 2023
For applications and procedures, please visit:
https://oilpainting.ntdtv.com
