UZBEKISTAN, March 5 - Germany and Uzbekistan: cooperation in the field of higher education and science is being strengthened

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov, during high-level visit to the Federal Republic of Germany, as part of a delegation led by the Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, held a number of meetings and reached agreements on the development of bilateral cooperation.

In particular, a meeting was held with State Secretary of the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) Thomas Rachel. The conditions of cooperative activoties and plans for the future were discussed at the meeting.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to organize a competition of joint scientific projects and attract financial resources in order to develop a dialogue between Uzbek-German scientists.

The sides also discussed the issues of organizing scientific internship programs for young Uzbek scientists and advanced trainings of scientists and researchers of our country in scientific institutions and laboratories in Germany in cooperation with BMBF.

Source: Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Innovation of the Republic of Uzbekistan