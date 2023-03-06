Windsor Strategy Partners Announces Latest IBNR Calculation Model
We encourage all self-funded employers to update their reserves on a quarterly basis to avoid surprises at year end.”PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Windsor Strategy Partners, a leading healthcare actuarial consulting firm, announced today it has updated its proprietary claims model to calculate year-end incurred but not reported (IBNR) reserves for employers that self-insure their health care benefit programs.
— Paul Fallisi, CEO, Windsor Strategy Partners
“The end of year IBNR calculation is critical for self-insured employers to determine their outstanding claims liabilities and earnings. Using our enhanced proprietary claims model, we can quickly and accurately use an employer’s data to assess their claims liability.” said Paul Fallisi, CEO of Windsor Strategy Partners.
“Our superior model and seasoned FSAs, whose experience calculating IBNRs just passed 20,000 hours, sets WSP apart as the industry leader in IBNR calculations. I like to say that we have seen it all – twice.” said Fallisi. “In addition to calculating the crucial end of year reserves, we have the capability to calculate IBNRs throughout the year. We encourage all self-funded employers to update their reserves on a quarterly basis to avoid surprises at year end. As the end of first quarter 2023 approaches, now is the perfect time for a conversation with one of our FSAs at WSP.”
Windsor Strategy Partners are also industry leaders in offering additional ancillary services to self-insured employers including:
• Medicare Part D attestations signed by a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries (FSA).
• Mental Health Parity reports based on the Department of Labor’s online, self-compliance tool.
Fallisi added, “It can be challenging for self-funded employers to find a trusted actuarial firm that specializes in these types of projects. We want the marketplace to know that we are ready to meet their needs.”
About Windsor Strategy Partners
Windsor Strategy Partners, Inc. (WSP) is an actuarial consulting firm headquartered in Princeton, NJ. WSP specializes in risk modeling, product development, pricing, and actuarial services for the Self-Insured Community.
For more information, visit https://www.wspactuaries.com
Paul Fallisi
Windsor Strategy Partners
+1 603-401-9277
email us here