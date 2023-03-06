Dymaptic Receives Esri’s GIS for Good Award

Dymaptic, an Esri Silver Partner in the Esri Partner Network, was recognized for both its work on the Global Midwives’ Hub (globalmidwiveshub.org) – a project for Direct Relief and the International Confederation of Midwives – and for working with EarthDay.Org to optimize their Clean-up Events.

The global leader in location intelligence with a network of over 2800 partners around the world, Esri holds an annual award ceremony at its 2023 Partner Conference held in Palm Springs, specifically recognizing partner organizations that have demonstrated innovative and creative ways to solve complex problems using Esri ArcGIS software and who have done exceptional work in advancing geographic information system (GIS) technology. This year, dymaptic received the GIS for Good Award for their “Compelling use of Esri technology to make an impact on current issues around the world.”

“Esri congratulates dymaptic on their 2023 EPC award in recognition of their innovative work leveraging ArcGIS software,” said Robert Laudati, Director of Global Partners and Alliances at Esri. “We are proud to partner with dymaptic to foster the use of Esri technology in support of our mutual customers.”

To Christopher Moravec, dymaptic CTO and founder, “it’s a great honor receiving the GIS for Good Award, and it’s a testament to our enduring commitment to the founding ideals of dymaptic. Changing the world for the better was a force behind starting the company, it’s amazing to be recognized for doing just that.”

Dymaptic majority owner and CEO Mara Stoica, who contributed her own work to the Global Midwives’ Hub, is similarly honored. She hopes that the award will inspire prospective clients and the dymaptic team both, and she looks forward to continuing dymaptic’s burgeoning legacy of doing good in the world.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in hundreds of thousands of organizations globally, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofit institutions, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial technology and analytics, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions that leverage a geographic approach to solving some of the world’s most complex problems by placing them in the crucial context of location. Visit us at esri.com.

About dymaptic

Dymaptic, an Innovative and woman-owned GIS services provider has been building custom software solutions to map and analyze data for their customers since 2016. Along the way dymaptic has created a reporting tool specially designed for ArcGIS (infomaptic.com) and an open-source mapping SDK for Blazor apps (geoblazor.com). Dymaptic is headquartered in the Portland, Oregon area. Visit them at dymaptic.com.