U.S. Senate spent $22 million on UFO research
UFOs, werewolves, poltergeists and strange light apparitions are said to be wreaking havoc on a mysterious ranch in the US state of Utah, haunting the men and women who explore it.
What sounds like the plot of a crude horror movie was actually the content of a $22 million research program by the U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon). Conducted by the DIA, the agency's own intelligence agency. The existence of the program was revealed in 2017 by New York Times journalist Leslie Kean.
The bizarre events surrounding the ranch and the research project are now described in detail in the book "Skinwalkers at the Pentagon." If the authors are to be believed, the Pentagon has reviewed the book and released information previously classified as secret.
In 2008, the U.S. Department of Defense established the secret Advanced Aerospace Weapon System Applications Program (AAWSAP) at the initiative of U.S. Senator and Democratic Caucus Leader Harry Reid, who died in 2021. The goal was to research a possible threat to national security from UFOs, which have been repeatedly reported by U.S. pilots.
Researchers were also to determine if there was a connection between paranormal phenomena such as poltergeists and the UFO phenomenon.
The man's sons claim to have seen blue, red and white balls of light floating through their room at their childhood home in Virginia. They further report strange shadowy figures standing in front of their bed and a werewolf-like figure lurking in the backyard of the property. His wife claims to have heard footsteps in the house at night and banging in the kitchen.
UFOs are seriously discussed
Are UFOs now advanced machines, built by whoever? Or something like ghostly apparitions? "They are a mixture of both," says ex-DIA agent and co-author of the book, James Lacatski, in a report by the U.S. website militay.com.
The fact is, the subject of UFOs has long been discussed seriously in the highest political circles in the United States. "There are things flying over our military installations. We don't know what they are or where they come from," says Republican Senator Marco Rubio.
Critics of the AAWSAP program say it was a senseless waste of money, which is why it was discontinued.
The then owner of "Skinwalker Ranch," U.S. space entrepreneur Robert Bigelow, provided part of the research team and thus benefited directly from the $22 million the U.S. government paid for AAWSAP.
