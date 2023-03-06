Supporting those with functional neurological disorder at the London Neurocognitive Clinic
EINPresswire.com/ -- Functional neurological disorder (FND) is a condition that has been misunderstood and underrepresented for many years. However, at the London Neurocognitive Clinic, our team of clinical psychologists and neuropsychologists are highly experienced and qualified, with a great understanding of FND, and how individuals with the condition can best be supported and treated.
FND is a condition where individuals display a variety of neurological symptoms, however they have been left unexplained by other neurological diseases or causes. One category of symptoms that an individual with FND may display can include abnormal movements or behaviours, for example tics or weakness in areas of the body. Other symptoms may be more sensory in nature, with loss of sensation, sight, or hearing. Frequently, patients with FND also display seizure-like episodes. These symptoms can understandably have an enormous impact on an individual, being greatly distressing and significantly impacting daily life. However, receiving a diagnosis of FND can also often leave individuals feeling a sense of relief – finally having a diagnosis that is able to explain the symptoms they have been experiencing.
The cause of FND is yet to be fully understood and is still very much a matter of debate among the neurological and psychological communities. However, there is thought that FND could be caused by experiences of trauma or stress, or perhaps caused by individuals having difficulties processing mind and body connections within their brain. It is important to note however, that as further research is carried out, and understanding is broadened, there has been huge advances in the treatment of FND, and at the London Neurocognitive Clinic, with our consistent training and education, we are able to assess and help treat those with FND.
Upon visiting our clinic, a neuropsychological assessment will most likely be the first step an individual experiences. This will be carried out by a member of our team in London, and they will assess your strengths and weaknesses in different emotional, behavioural, and cognitive areas. For example, those with FND can sometimes report memory problems, often because the condition can cause attentional difficulties, therefore a neuropsychological assessment is beneficial in examining whether deficits are present, and how mild or severe they may be. By gaining an understanding of these areas of cognition, our experts can develop a bespoke report detailing what treatment would be most appropriate and relevant to each individual. At the London Neurocognitive Clinic, we pride ourselves in holding individual needs at the centre of what we do, and our recommendations will certainly be a reflection of this fact.
Some people find that with treatment, their symptoms are able to be completely resolved. Some others find a drastic improvement, with only the occasional symptom flare-up. Therefore, seeking treatment is a huge step forward in regaining a good quality of life. Treatment for FND can take a number of different forms, however one frequently provided treatment is cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). CBT is currently the psychological treatment with the most robust evidence for an improvement in FND symptoms, therefore it has proven extremely successful in improving the quality of life of individuals suffering from FND and is a treatment we have significant experience providing at the London Neurocognitive Clinic.
The basis of CBT when treating FND focuses on identifying triggers of an individuals’ physical symptoms. For example, looking at a behaviour, situation, or thought process that may trigger a seizure in an individual. By identifying these triggers, our clinical psychologists and neuropsychologists can work with the individual to try and weaken the effect of this trigger, with the aim of reducing the frequency or severity of the episodes. This can also have an impact on the frequency or severity of other physical symptoms. Techniques such as relaxation or distraction may be employed to weaken the triggers and the effects that it has.
Unfortunately, for many individuals suffering from FND, the significant impact it can have can also cause mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety. Therefore, the psychological therapies that we provide, such as CBT, can also help to identify and challenge negative thoughts or behaviours that are occurring alongside these conditions. Here at the clinic, we are able to provide individuals with helpful strategies and approaches that can help achieve these changes in thought processes, which can result in an improvement in the distressing symptoms being experienced. We aim to encourage progress in small steps, so individuals do not feel overwhelmed, often starting with smaller, easier changes before exploring more difficult challenges for an individual. This can often lead to more consistent and sustainable differences. Sometimes, it may also be helpful to include family members or close friends in treatment. This is because one of the challenges that individuals with FND may face is a lack of understanding from others, due to little being known about the condition within the general population. Therefore, it can be helpful for those closest to the individual to better understand the condition and how the symptoms manifest. Therefore, others can learn how they’re able to support their loved one and encourage their treatment.
Receiving a diagnosis of FND can be very frightening, therefore it is important for individuals to reach out and get the support that can make a significant difference in their life. Therefore, we offer a free 15-minute consultation service at the clinic so we can explore options and gain an understanding of the problems that individuals are facing. We can also explain the service that we provide, as well as answering any questions that you may have. Our team of clinical psychologists and neuropsychologists are here to support you and help you restore your confidence, getting back to what you do best and what you love. Please do not hesitate to get in touch and arrange a free 15-minute consultation if you think you may need some support, assessment, or treatment.
Patrick Litani
FND is a condition where individuals display a variety of neurological symptoms, however they have been left unexplained by other neurological diseases or causes. One category of symptoms that an individual with FND may display can include abnormal movements or behaviours, for example tics or weakness in areas of the body. Other symptoms may be more sensory in nature, with loss of sensation, sight, or hearing. Frequently, patients with FND also display seizure-like episodes. These symptoms can understandably have an enormous impact on an individual, being greatly distressing and significantly impacting daily life. However, receiving a diagnosis of FND can also often leave individuals feeling a sense of relief – finally having a diagnosis that is able to explain the symptoms they have been experiencing.
The cause of FND is yet to be fully understood and is still very much a matter of debate among the neurological and psychological communities. However, there is thought that FND could be caused by experiences of trauma or stress, or perhaps caused by individuals having difficulties processing mind and body connections within their brain. It is important to note however, that as further research is carried out, and understanding is broadened, there has been huge advances in the treatment of FND, and at the London Neurocognitive Clinic, with our consistent training and education, we are able to assess and help treat those with FND.
Upon visiting our clinic, a neuropsychological assessment will most likely be the first step an individual experiences. This will be carried out by a member of our team in London, and they will assess your strengths and weaknesses in different emotional, behavioural, and cognitive areas. For example, those with FND can sometimes report memory problems, often because the condition can cause attentional difficulties, therefore a neuropsychological assessment is beneficial in examining whether deficits are present, and how mild or severe they may be. By gaining an understanding of these areas of cognition, our experts can develop a bespoke report detailing what treatment would be most appropriate and relevant to each individual. At the London Neurocognitive Clinic, we pride ourselves in holding individual needs at the centre of what we do, and our recommendations will certainly be a reflection of this fact.
Some people find that with treatment, their symptoms are able to be completely resolved. Some others find a drastic improvement, with only the occasional symptom flare-up. Therefore, seeking treatment is a huge step forward in regaining a good quality of life. Treatment for FND can take a number of different forms, however one frequently provided treatment is cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT). CBT is currently the psychological treatment with the most robust evidence for an improvement in FND symptoms, therefore it has proven extremely successful in improving the quality of life of individuals suffering from FND and is a treatment we have significant experience providing at the London Neurocognitive Clinic.
The basis of CBT when treating FND focuses on identifying triggers of an individuals’ physical symptoms. For example, looking at a behaviour, situation, or thought process that may trigger a seizure in an individual. By identifying these triggers, our clinical psychologists and neuropsychologists can work with the individual to try and weaken the effect of this trigger, with the aim of reducing the frequency or severity of the episodes. This can also have an impact on the frequency or severity of other physical symptoms. Techniques such as relaxation or distraction may be employed to weaken the triggers and the effects that it has.
Unfortunately, for many individuals suffering from FND, the significant impact it can have can also cause mental health conditions such as depression or anxiety. Therefore, the psychological therapies that we provide, such as CBT, can also help to identify and challenge negative thoughts or behaviours that are occurring alongside these conditions. Here at the clinic, we are able to provide individuals with helpful strategies and approaches that can help achieve these changes in thought processes, which can result in an improvement in the distressing symptoms being experienced. We aim to encourage progress in small steps, so individuals do not feel overwhelmed, often starting with smaller, easier changes before exploring more difficult challenges for an individual. This can often lead to more consistent and sustainable differences. Sometimes, it may also be helpful to include family members or close friends in treatment. This is because one of the challenges that individuals with FND may face is a lack of understanding from others, due to little being known about the condition within the general population. Therefore, it can be helpful for those closest to the individual to better understand the condition and how the symptoms manifest. Therefore, others can learn how they’re able to support their loved one and encourage their treatment.
Receiving a diagnosis of FND can be very frightening, therefore it is important for individuals to reach out and get the support that can make a significant difference in their life. Therefore, we offer a free 15-minute consultation service at the clinic so we can explore options and gain an understanding of the problems that individuals are facing. We can also explain the service that we provide, as well as answering any questions that you may have. Our team of clinical psychologists and neuropsychologists are here to support you and help you restore your confidence, getting back to what you do best and what you love. Please do not hesitate to get in touch and arrange a free 15-minute consultation if you think you may need some support, assessment, or treatment.
Patrick Litani
The London Neurocognitive Clinic
+ +44 20 7467 8416
media@thelondonneurocognitiveclinic.co.uk
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn