Ethics Awareness: All Employees

March 6, 2023
We are all responsible for maintaining a positive ethical workplace. To be successful in achieving our strategic mission we must hold ourselves accountable to high ethical standards and encourage others to do the same. When in danger of a violation, it is our responsibility to speak up.
This week we encourage all university employees to learn more about the role you play in maintaining an ethical workplace. Click on one or more of the below activities/resources to participate.
- Visit the URI Ethics Awareness Training Website
- Play the Can you Spot It Game
- Test your awareness by taking the Scenario Quiz
-
Register Here for the RI Ethics Commission & Code of Ethics Training
- When? March 29, 5-5:45 p.m. or March 30, 10-10:45 a.m.
- Where? In Person (Kingston Campus) & Virtual Options
- What? Lynne Radishes, Education Coordinator at the RI Ethics Commission, is offering training for all URI employees to introduce the Ethics Commission and present information about the Code of Ethics by which all elected and appointed officials and employees of the state and local governments are bound.
- Who Should Attend? All employees are encouraged and welcome to join.
Thank you to all URI community members for your commitment to an ethical URI, a university committed to excellence and our core values.