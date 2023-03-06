CME Group to Launch Offshore Renminbi Options on April 3

CHICAGO and HONG KONG and LONDON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, today announced that it will launch options on its existing U.S. Dollar / Offshore Chinese Renminbi (USD/CNH) futures on April 3, pending regulatory review.

"Offshore Renminbi has become a core part of global FX trading and we're delighted to offer these options contracts to help clients manage currency risk as China resets its economy during this period of reopening." said Paul Houston, Global Head of FX Products, CME Group. "Our options contracts will offer an attractive complement to the OTC market, with price discovery and anonymous trading on our all-to-all order book, as well as block trading for clients who might prefer the OTC-style of trading but stand to benefit from the efficiencies of a centrally cleared product."

"This is an exciting and timely addition to the CME Group FX option product portfolio as USD/CNH options have become one of the most traded pairs in the OTC market," said Adrian Averre, Head of G10 FX Flow Options at BNP Paribas. "We look forward to being an active liquidity provider in the CME Group market."

"USD/CNH options provide market participants with a powerful tool for implementing sophisticated hedging and trading strategies around the world's second largest economy," said Tim Brooks, Head of FX Options Trading at Optiver. "As a result of the Uncleared Margin Rules (UMR), more and more investors are exploring the listed options markets. By providing liquidity in USD/CNH products from launch, we look forward to enhancing the ability of market participants to seize opportunities and manage their risk with confidence."

These new contracts will be listed on and subject to the rules of CME.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and, E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec and EBS are trademarks of BrokerTec Europe LTD and EBS Group LTD, respectively. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group