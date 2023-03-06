Click Fraud Protection Service Polygraph Explains How Criminals Earn Money From Online Advertisements
Criminals use scam websites to generate billions of fake clicks on online advertisements.BERLIN, GERMANY, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Click fraud protection service Polygraph says online scammers are stealing tens of billions of dollars from advertisers every year.
The scam, known as click fraud, uses bots to generate fake clicks on online advertisements which are displayed on criminals’ websites.
“The criminals create genuine-looking websites,” said Trey Vanes, Polygraph’s head of marketing. “They then contact advertising networks like Google Ads and Microsoft Ads, and request what’s known as a publisher advertising account. This account allows them to place other people’s adverts on their scam websites.
“Every time visitors, including bots, click on the ads, the advertisers pay money to the advertising networks, who then share the money with the scammers.”
“There are thousands of these scam websites, and bots are generating billions of fake clicks every year. We know of individual scammers earning hundreds of millions of dollars from click fraud every month,” added Vanes.
According to Vanes, the scam is targeted at the pay-per-click advertising model.
“Let’s imagine you launch an online store, and want to advertise it on the internet. You contact Google Ads or Microsoft Ads, and create a pay-per-click advert.
“It’s called pay-per-click, as you only pay money to the advertising network when someone clicks on the advert. The cost per click depends on a number of factors, but typically starts at a few dollars.
“Since your ad is shown across the internet, it’ll also appear on scam websites operated by criminals. Their bots click on your ad, usually repeatedly, and for each of these fake clicks you’re charged a few dollars by the advertising network, with half of it shared with the scammers.”
“We have customers who’re losing over 80% of their advertising budgets due to click fraud,” added Vanes.
Polygraph are experts at detecting click fraud, and help advertisers protect their adverts from fake clicks.
“It’s a mistake to rely on the advertising networks to protect you from click fraud,” said Vanes. “One of the major advertising networks currently does little to no click fraud detection. It’s a terrible situation for advertisers.
“Polygraph detects even the most cutting edge click fraud, and we tell our customers which scam websites are clicking on their ads, and why their pay-per-click ads are at risk.
“Advertisers use Polygraph to block click fraud websites from being allowed display or click on their ads, and to alter their pay-per-click ads so they can’t be seen by bots.
“We also provide all the data needed to apply for click fraud refunds from the advertising networks.”
“We make it easy to stop click fraud and take back control of your advertising budget,” added Vanes.
Polygraph is free of charge for small advertisers, and pricing for large advertisers begins at $50 per month.
For more information, please visit https://polygraph.net
About Polygraph
Established in Berlin, Germany in 2021, Polygraph monitors the activities of click fraud gangs, including how they operate, who they target, the techniques they use, and how to detect their fraud. We go far beyond bot detection to ensure your ad budget is not stolen by cyber-criminals.
