Holographic AR Display Market to Garner USD 11.65 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 29.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Holographic AR Display Market

The adoption of holographic displays in high-end cars offers a lucrative growth opportunity for the holographic display market during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global holographic AR display market garnered $170.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 31.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report extensively analyzes changing market dynamics, major segments, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. This research offers valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.

The surge in demand for holographic AR displays for medical applications such as endoscopy and X-ray is a potential opportunity to expand the global holographic AR display market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global holographic AR display market share.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32338

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global holographic AR display market based on Component, Application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the electronic component segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-third of the global holographic AR display market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 31.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global holographic AR display market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.1% from 2022 to 2031.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/32338

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global holographic AR display market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global holographic AR display market analyzed in the research include WayRay AG, Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Sygic, DigiLens Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., Futurus Group, Avegant Corp.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global holographic AR display market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Procure Complete Report (270 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/2fa559a5e086af285ad245f9c7618663

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global holographic AR display market, owing to a decline in the sales of automotive vehicles where holographic AR displays are widely used.

• However, the impact on the technological sector of holographic AR display was positive, owing to the large number of companies emerging in the market and the rapid adoption of augmented reality technology in the healthcare sector.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32338

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

