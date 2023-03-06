Yellow Tail Tech is teaming up with Red Hat to bring students the latest and greatest in tech training.

Yellow Tail Tech is an Edtech company that helps passionate and driven students fast-track their careers in the IT field and secure their first high-paying job.

Bringing students the best in tech training

Yellow Tail Tech is an EdTech company focused on helping people—with little to no IT or technical background—acquire the required competencies to land a career in IT. Founded by industry professionals Paloma Vilceus and RHCSA Jubee Vilceus, the YTT team brings real-world demands into accessible training courses.

The company is again raising the bar and setting the standard for innovation in the industry by partnering up with Red Hat, Inc., a US-based software company known for developing enterprise open-source software solutions. Red Hat Enterprise Linux offers an open-source platform that allows companies to develop app development, storage, virtualization, automation, and more technologies.

Red Hat’s Workforce Development Team

As part of the partnership with Red Hat, Yellow Tail Tech is now part of the Red Hat Workforce Development Team. It allows them to access the most up-to-date RHCSA version to train and also access Red Hat exam vouchers and marketing opportunities.

The Workforce Development Team is Red Hat’s unique new program focusing on organizations, colleges, universities, and other special responsibilities to help students to start or pivot their careers in the IT industry using a renowned IT certification. This program is ideal for career starters and career changers, as it offers specialized training to help them prepare for the future in their new field. Students can also access Red Hat training content and new hands-on labs through this program.

Becoming a Red Hat Certified System Administrator

Achieving an RHCSA certification opens up many career opportunities allowing IT professionals to easily fit into any organization as a Systems Administrator or Linux Support Systems Engineer and climb the ladder from there.

Business News Daily notes that the RHCSA is among the best Linux certifications to obtain, along with other Red Hat recognitions. Additionally, a 2023 PayScale survey reveals that the average base salary for RHCSA professionals is pegged at $99k per year.

However, the title Red Hat Certified System Administrator is only granted to IT professionals who have successfully passed the RHCSA Exam EX200.

Yellow Tail Tech’s Linux-For-Jobs Program

Yellow Tail Tech's Linux-for-jobs program is a comprehensive 16-week course designed to onboard beginners in Linux and kickstart their careers as Linux DevOps System Engineers comfortable working in the Red Hat environment.

The program comprises six modules designed to allow learners to hone their skills and obtain training on increasingly complex concepts relating to Linux environments and, later, the Red Hat Enterprise.

Conclusion

Yellow Tail Tech provides EdTech courses and equips learners with knowledge and skills that align with the current needs of employers in the tech sector. And now, with their Red Hat partnership, Yellow Tail Tech brings a new era of tech learning to students with discounts and other perks.

They aim to bring quality education to those with no prior degree or experience in IT with their Red Hat Certified System Administrator (RHCSA) Prep course, designed to help learners gain the necessary competencies to run and maintain Red Hat Enterprise Linux environments.

If anyone is interested to know more about their programs, book a 10-minute intro call: https://enroll.yellowtail.tech/10-minute-intro-call

