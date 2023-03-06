Public Media Solution helps QuicSolv Technologies to raised 2.15 Cr funding

Effective Public Relations Strategy by Media Solution Facilitates QuicSolv Technologies in Securing 2.15 Cr Funding

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Public Media Solution, a leading Branding and Marketing Agency, is proud to announce that it has helped QuicSolv Technologies, a Pune-based software development company, to raise 2.15 Cr in funding. Public Media Solution provided end-to-end support to QuicSolv Technologies in its fundraising campaign, which included creating a compelling pitch deck, identifying potential institutions, and facilitating the investment process.

The funds raised will be used by QuicSolv Technologies to expand its product offerings, enhance its technology infrastructure, and strengthen its sales and marketing efforts. QuicSolv Technologies is a fast-growing company that offers custom AI and IOT-based software development and cloud-based solutions to clients in various industries. The company has a strong track record of delivering high-quality solutions and has won several awards for its innovative products.

We are delighted to have partnered with Public Media Solution in our fundraising campaign. Their expertise and support were invaluable in helping us to secure the funding we needed to take our business to the next level," said Mr Riyaz Lakhani CEO of QuicSolv Technologies. "We are excited about the opportunities this funding will provide us and are confident that with Public Media Solution's continued support, we will achieve our growth objectives."

Public Media Solution has a proven track record of helping startups and small businesses to raise capital and achieve their growth objectives. The agency offers a range of services, including PR, Branding, Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, and Investor Relations, to help companies achieve their business goals.

"We are thrilled to have helped QuicSolv Technologies secure the funding they needed to fuel their growth," said Ravinder Bharti, CEO of Public Media Solution. "We believe that QuicSolv Technologies has a bright future, and we look forward to supporting them in their journey to success."