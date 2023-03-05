UZBEKISTAN, March 5 - Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan leaders call for further development of full-scale cooperation

On March 3, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held an informal meeting in the city of Shymkent.

Issues of further strengthening the strategic partnership and alliance between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, enhancing mutually beneficial collaboration were discussed.

The main attention was paid to the issues of accelerating cooperation projects in accordance with previously reached agreements at the highest level.

The heads of state listened to the reports of the Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries, co-chairs of special working groups on the implementation of signed agreements and decisions.

The Presidents gave specific instructions to deepen practical interaction in industry, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics.

The importance of intensifying cultural and humanitarian exchanges was emphasized.

Current issues on the regional agenda and a schedule of upcoming events were also considered.

The meeting was held in a traditionally open, warm and friendly atmosphere.

Source: UzA