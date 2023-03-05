Submit Release
Saudi company ACWA Power expands investment presence in Uzbekistan

UZBEKISTAN, March 5 - On March 4 this year, a ceremony was held in Tashkent to start work on the construction of a 400 MW solar power plant in the Tashkent region. In accordance with the agreements reached, the Saudi company ACWA Power will carry out the design, financing, construction and further operation of the power plant for 25 years.

Within the framework of the event, Investment Agreements were signed between the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and ACWA Power for the construction of solar power plants with a total capacity of 1,000 MW in the Samarkand region, 400 MW in the Tashkent region and an autonomous battery for storing electricity with a capacity of 1,200 MW. 

Speaking with a welcoming speech, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov sincerely congratulated all participants with the launch of the large-scale project, which reflects the positive dynamics of the development and strengthening of multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Saudi Arabia.

A number of economic advantages that will be achieved as a result of the implementation of the projects were noted, including: creation of more than 3,000 new jobs during construction and 300 during operation; electricity generation in the amount of 3.5 billion kWh per year; natural gas savings in the amount of 1 billion cubic meters per year. 

For reference: ACWA Power specializes in the construction, design, financing and operation of power plants,as well as water desalination facilities. The company’s staff consists of about 3,500 people. The company's international presence covers more than 12 countries in the Middle East, Africa, Central and Southeast Asia. ACWA Power's portfolio includes more than 38.7 GW of generating capacity.

Source: Ministry of Investments, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan

