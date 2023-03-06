Funding Pips Introduces Unique Evaluation Services for Traders Globally
EINPresswire.com/ -- Funding Pips is new Prop & evaluation player entered the industry, and it promises to shake things up with its exceptional and unique services. Funding Pips, a proprietary firm specializing in Evaluating Traders, has officially launched its operations and is now open for business.
Funding Pips has been established with the goal of providing unparalleled services to its clients. The company boasts a team of highly skilled and experienced professionals who are dedicated to deliver results that exceed expectations. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to excellence, Funding Pips is poised to become the leading provider of funding and evaluation services for traders around the globe.
"We are thrilled to launch Funding Pips and introduce our unique approach to service," said Khaled Ayesh, CEO of Funding Pips and a professional gold trader well known in the industry. "Our goal is to be the go-to provider for anyone looking for prop firm services, and we believe that our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction will set us apart from the competition."
Funding Pips offers a comprehensive range of evaluations with competitive pricings, excellent customer service, and accounts merge of up to $0.5 million once a trader successfully passed the evaluation. The company is equipped with state-of-the-art technology which is built in house and utilizes cutting-edge methods to deliver the best possible results. Built by traders for traders is the motto of the company, and they make sure to stick by it every passing day improving the trading conditions for their clients and simply keep them funded.
"At Funding Pips, we understand that our clients' needs are unique, and we are dedicated to providing them with customized solutions that meet their individual requirements," said Khaled Ayesh.
The company is located at Premises NO. 19948-001, IFZA Business Park, DDP Dubai U.A.E .
To learn more about Funding Pips and its services, please visit: https://fundingpips.com/.
Khaled Ayesh – CEO
Funding Pips
support@fundingpips.com