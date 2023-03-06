Accendo’s Talent Intelligence Platform Secures Pre-Series A Funding from The Hive SEA and OSK Ventures
Accendo Technologies has secured funds to service the rising demand for its talent intelligence platform.KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accendo Technologies, the only Asia-based talent intelligence platform, has secured Pre-Series A funding from The Hive Southeast Asia and OSK Ventures International Bhd. The investment will be utilised to service rising global demand for its talent intelligence platform, drive product innovation and expand customer service teams.
Accendo has been on a fast-paced trajectory since the launch of its cloud-based Talent Intelligence Platform in 2020. Despite the global pandemic, Accendo has demonstrated remarkable growth and managed to sign up over 50 enterprise companies in the region, including Coca-Cola, Axiata, Grab, Maybank and other leading brands.
The Pre-Series A financing will be used to support Accendo's entry into the next phase of growth, cementing its leadership in Southeast Asia, servicing growing demand from customers and expanding into newer markets. The funds will also be leveraged to increase product innovation, elevate customer success and enhance account management teams.
"We are thankful for the confidence demonstrated by our investors, The Hive SEA and OSK Ventures, in our company and vision. And we remain energised by the continued trust of our customers and our partners. Together, we believe we can unlock new strategic opportunities to cement our leadership position in talent solutions within Southeast Asia, and expand into newer markets," said Sharma Lachu, Founder and CEO of Accendo Technologies.
Commenting on the funding, Syed Haizam, Managing Director of The Hive, "We believe Accendo is extremely well poised for rapid expansion, thanks to its clarity of vision and world class solution. We see immense potential in their SaaS Platform to help address critical customer pain points, and we believe this team has the experience needed to bring these solutions to the global market."
"We're elated to have Accendo Technologies, with its extensive relationships with customers and partners, and OSK Ventures join us as investment partners in the growth of Accendo. We believe in the potential of Malaysian companies to become global giants, and we believe Accendo to be one of the brightest stars. With this investment, Accendo can now continue to amplify its solution while significantly expanding its market reach. We are excited for the opportunity to help them drive growth through product innovation," said OSK Ventures CEO Amelia Ong.
