Xcellent Life & Sky High for Kids Collaborate to Empower Wellness
Today is a great day to start empowering your health and that of the people you love. We welcome your participation in the Xcellent Life Sky High Wellness Challenge.”UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xcellent Life & Sky High For Kids Collaborate to Empower Health & Wellness
Introduction:
Xcellent Life recently announced the Xcellent Life Across America Initiative to drive greater health across communities in a fun and engaging way using wellness competitions to motivate healthy behaviors. As a part of these wellness competitions, Xcellent Life supports charitable causes that are operating in health & wellness and have missions that are aligned with Xcellent Life’s mission of improving the quality of life for all by advancing wellness. Given the goal of this program, Xcellent Life is excited to announce that we are collaborating with Sky High For Kids as the 1st charitable cause to support under the Xcellent Life Across America Initiative.
Sky High For Kids is on a mission to bring communities together to provide comfort, fund research and save lives of those fighting pediatric cancer and other life-threatening conditions.
In addition to having missions that are very aligned, the impact that Sky High for Kids is having in the community is being felt and appreciated by many people who are in need and/or have loved ones in need. Therefore, it is simply a privilege for Xcellent Life to help to help to magnify the work that Sky High For Kids is doing.
More on Both Companies:
Xcellent Life is a Digital Health & Wellness Company that provides an AI-powered Software & Mobile App platform to empower human health using their Real-time Human Diagnostics (RtHD)TM Technology, which is like an Onstar system for the human body. Victor L. Brown, Founder & CEO at Xcellent Life believes the consumer should be the centerpoint of technological innovation in healthcare so that people have the power they need to protect their health and the health of those they love. Victor goes on to state that getting to great outcomes in healthcare to faces inherent barriers when operating in a “pay-for-treatment” model. Victor believes that the future of healthcare is in “pay-for-longevity” models where quality-of-life is a key measure of success within healthcare. Moreover, Victor believes that ultimately longer life spans will be our reality due to technological innovations being adopted, which is a driving force behind what Xcellent Life delivers.
Sky High for Kids is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded by Louisiana native, Brittany Hebert Franklin. Comprised of a devoted staff, board members, and an army of volunteers, Sky High For Kids works tirelessly to support children undergoing treatment for cancer and other life-threatening conditions. Sky High For Kids’ effort benefits leading hospitals and research centers by closing the gap in childhood cancer rates globally. The Sky High team is saving kids through advanced medical studies and healing families who are battling cancer now through our comfort programs.
The Xcellent Life Sky High Wellness Challenge:
In the collaboration between Xcellent Life & Sky High for Kids, the Xcellent Life Sky High Wellness Challenge has been launched to get people to compete to improve their wellness, which will be measured on the Xcellent Life mobile app and software platform. In the competition, people will be awarded points for improving their health metrics, sharing the health educational and motivational content curated by Xcellent Life & Sky High for Kids, taking health surveys, and sharing the competition with friends and family. All the points are tracked within the Xcellent Life mobile app and software and participants will be able to see where they are on the app within the leader board at all times. The 1st, 2nd, 3rd place participants along with three bonus winners will split a pot of at least $1,000 in the wellness competition. The competition is designed to engage users in a fun and competitive way so that the journey of becoming healthier is a journey that is shared by more people. Additionally, the health & wellness educational and motivational content that participants have an incentive to share helps to educate and motivate the entire community of people that are connected to those participants across social media. As a result, the entire community benefits by gaining helpful health & wellness insights as well as messages that support, inspire and motivate people to do the things that cater to their health and the health & wellness to those they love.
Overall All Impact:
The success of the program means that the participants in the competition improve their health and are more empowered controlling their health outcomes. The community is more informed, engaged and active in their lives as it pertains to healthy behaviors. Overall incident rates of preventable illnesses are reduced and the community thrives. Ultimately there is a reduced cost of healthcare across the community, given reduced rates of preventable illnesses. In a more specific way, the fight against pediatric cancer is empowered and more kids in need will be supported through both the entry fees and sponsorship contributions.
Xcellent Life & Sky High For Kids welcomes all participants to this one-of-a-kind wellness competition as a part of the Xcellent Life Across America Initiative.
How To Join The Competition:
1. Join Here
2. Download the Xcellent Life App
2. Register for the Xcellent Life App / Software
3. Set Up a Profile
4. Accept the Invite you receive to be a part of the Xcellent Life Sky High Wellness Challenge
How To Support the Program:
Individuals and Organizations alike are getting involved in supporting the Xcellent Life Across America Initiative because the mission Xcellent Life is on means a lot to those individuals and organizations as well. They have a vision for a better world that is full of people who are healthier, happier and living their dreams without succumbing to illnesses that are completely preventable. Therefore they are supporting Xcellent Life & Sky High For Kids in their active roles in fighting illnesses that simply should not be a part of the equation. To those individuals and organizations, we thank you for your sponsorship. Individuals and Organizations that have an interest in sponsorship please check out the details listed at https://xcellentlife.com/xcellent-life-across-america-initiative/
Why Individuals & Organizations Support the Program:
While it is clear that many people and organizations are aligned in our mission to improve wellness, there is a tremendous benefit to sponsorship that goes beyond the benefit to the community. Sponsors significantly increase their awareness in the community and associate themselves with the great work that is taking place to empower wellness. Sponsors can put their brand on the health & wellness educational content (digital video & print) that Xcellent Life curates and presents to participants to share as a part of the wellness competition. Those sponsors get thousands of individuals sharing that content to their friends and family across multiple channels of social media as well as phone contacts. Through supporting the Xcellent Life Across America Initiative sponsors are putting their brand in a positive light in front of millions of people at a fraction of the cost, while at the same time impacting wellness.
Platinum Sponsorship is $10,000, Gold Sponsorship is $5,000 and Silver Sponsorship is $2,000 and in all cases well worth the impact those sponsors have in the community.
Thank you all past, present and future sponsors for making the Xcellent Life Across America Initiative one that is improving wellness across our communities.
