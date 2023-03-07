LATRO Invests 1.7M in Uzbekistan Artificial Intelligence Platform

LATRO signs a joint venture agreement investing 1.7M USD to establish an advanced AI data analytics platform to support RTMC

DUBAI, UAE, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO, a global leader in data analytics and Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) solutions, announces its Dubai subsidiary, LATRO FZE, signed an agreement with the Republican Center of Control of the Telecommunications Network of Uzbekistan (RTMC), and the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications of the Republic of Uzbekistan (MCIT) to implement an innovative AI/ML powered data analytics platform. Among other projects, the system will combat international voice fraud in the Republic of Uzbekistan. Under the joint venture, LATRO committed to an initial investment of $1.7M to deliver an AI data analytics platform enabling the Ministry to secure the country’s telecommunication infrastructure, assure quality of service, and enhance network security.

During ICTWEEK 2022 in October, MCIT announced multiple other agreements resulting in $200 million USD total investment in the country’s ICT sector by both local and foreign companies. Hosted by Uzbekistan, ICTWEEK is the largest regional event dedicated to the information and communication technologies industry. According to Mr. Sherzod Shermatov, the Minister of Development of Information and Communication Technologies of Uzbekistan, the goal of ICTWEEK "is to accelerate the pace of development of the IT sector in Uzbekistan by demonstrating modern technologies and innovations, which should, in turn, help transform the country into a Regional IT Hub.”

Uzbekistan has the opportunities to realize this goal: the government is actively developing the IT sector, more than 30,000 young employees appear in the market every year, and the volume of IT services and IT exports are growing rapidly. In the next five years, Uzbekistan plans to become a regional IT Hub.

“I am impressed with the country’s vision to establish itself as a regional leader in Information, Communications, and Technology (ICT). It was our privilege to participate in ICTWEEK and to announce our investment and partnership with the Republican Center of Control of the Telecommunications Network of Uzbekistan, and the Ministry for Development of Information Technologies and Communications. We are ready to advance the vision of this impressive country,” said Donald Reinhart, LATRO CEO.

LATRO is an innovative solution provider to the global telecommunications market. The company empowers national regulators and mobile network operators to beat fraud, stop revenue leakage, mature business controls, increase revenues, exceed KPIs, and protect their networks. LATRO’s data analytics-driven products and services have enabled Communication Service Regulators and Providers in over fifty countries to beat fraud and protect revenue and infrastructure, powering investment and growth in these markets. For more information about LATRO, visit www.latro.com. If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Shannon Singh at shannons@latro.com.