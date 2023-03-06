Shamrock San Diego St Patricks Day Promo Code
Shamrock San Diego is a St Patricks Day Event in San Diego”SAN DIEGO , CALIFORNIA, UNITES STATES, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShamROCK San Diego is back and will be held March 17th 2023 in the Gaslamp Quarter in Downtown San Diego. Tickets for Shamrocksd are already available for purchase online. For discount tickets and passes to Shamrock San Diego use promo code "RSVP". The Promo Code "RSVP" is the Shamrock San Diego St Patricks Day discount code. Shamrock is a St Patricks Day event in the downtown Gaslamp Quater of San Diego. This St Patricks Day Event in San Diego has been produced for 27 years by the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation (GQHF) which is dedicated to the preservation of the architecture, culture and history of the Gaslamp Quarter. This St. Patrick’s Day affair funds the year-long GQHF programs including the operations of The Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House at 4th & Island.
The San Diego ShamROCK Music + Beer Festival is back to the streets of the Gaslamp Quarter on Friday March 17, from 4PM to 11PM. For 27 years, locals and tourists alike have flocked to the Gaslamp Quarter as ShamROCK transforms the bustling San Diego downtown neighborhoods into a Celtic carnival for the senses with an abundance of pub-style seating, flowing green beer, traditional Irish steppers, Celtic rock bands, photo-ops, shenanigan games (with prizes!), and activation throughout the Gaslamp. Remember to use the Shamrock San Diego Promo Code "RSVP" as check out on the website. Tickets and Passes for Shamrock San Diego are expected to sell out. This year DIQ SEO a Digital Marketing Agency has been asked to assist with marketing the event. This increases the possibly of tickets and passes selling out early.
Guests in 2023 can look forward to an impressive lineup as ShamROCK tips its hat to its past and returns to an Irish and Celtic rock-centric roster. “We wanted to go back to our roots and really highlight the elements that made shamROCK such a massive phenomenon for the last 27 years” says Rhiannon Luna of the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation. “That means bringing the focus back to our bands and the laid back, community block party feel.” Attendees can expect an exciting lineup announcement in February.
ShamROCK block party attendees will be welcome to enjoy FREE games throughout the day at the ShamROCK Shenanigans Block. Giant lucky Jenga, Pot of Gold Cornhole, and Giant beer pong are just some of the shenanigans that will test your skill and luck! Throughout the day, the infamous ShamROCK leprechaun emcee will be hosting showdowns on stage with epic prizes that would make even a leprechaun green with envy! Keep an eye out for the full game schedule to include Unicorn Races, Rainbow Streamer Relays, Magical Chairs and more
Party with a purpose – This one-day Saint Patrick’s Day affair funds the year-long programs and museum operations for the Gaslamp Quarter Historical Foundation (GQHF), a small non-profit in the Gaslamp Quarter dedicated to preserving and protecting architecture, history, and the culture of the historic Gaslamp Quarter. The GQHF also runs the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House, the oldest building in Downtown San Diego. In 2023, we celebrate St. Patrick’s Day to save the GQHF!
