ARMORED DAWN releases a special version for single “Wayfaring Stranger”
EINPresswire.com/ -- After a comeback with the official music video for “S.O.S.”, and the brutal single “Tides”, Brazil based, Metal band ARMORED DAWN has released their newest single “Wayfaring Stranger”, a heavy version of Johnny Cash’s song.
“Wayfaring Stranger” was recorded at renowned Dharma Studios and mixed and mastered by renowned producer Heros Trench, a Latin Grammy winner, with more than 200 bands under his belt.
Listen to the single: http://l1nk.dev/adnewsingle
The band decided to record a new version of the song after some members had watched the movie “1917”, whose soundtrack features “Wayfaring Stranger” in a scene that brings a lot of reflection to the audience. The song is popular from the American Christian songbook, and it talks about a lonely walker who goes through the odds of this world, and hopes to get to heaven, the place where his loved ones already are.
The current lineup of Armored Dawn, which includes Eduardo Parras (vocals), Tiago de Moura and Timo Kaarkoski (guitars), Heros Trench (bass), Rafael Agostino (keyboards) and Chris Oliveira (drums), continues to work on future releases.
The band’s upcoming album, Brand New Way, was produced and recorded at the renowned Dharma Studios, in São Paulo, by Rodrigo Oliveira and Heros Trench, mixed by Chris Lord Alge and mastered by Ted Jensen, two top names in North American music production. Acclaimed since the 1980s, having won 5 Grammys, Chris Lord Alge has worked with some of the world’s greatest music legends such as James Brown, Prince, Joe Cocker, and Tina Turner, as well as legendary soundtracks such as Rocky IV and Batman.
Sound engineer Ted Jensen, renowned for his work at the renowned Sterling Sound studio, has mastered albums by the Eagles, Jean Michel Jarre, Santana, and Norah Jones, for which he received a Grammy in 2002. In the heaviest fields of music, he worked on the most recent albums by The Pretty Reckless, Death by Rock & Roll, and Death Magnetic, by Metallica, as well as albums by bands such as Korn, Disturbed, Alice in Chains, and Papa Roach.
Create a concept, find the right partners, work to make it all cohesive and invest in the potential to pursue your goals. From this perspective, Armored Dawn appeared in 2014 and became relevant in the Brazilian metal scene. After all, they toured alongside great bands such as Saxon, Megadeth, Scorpions, Whitesnake, Europe, Hammerfall, Rhapsody, Fates Warning, Sabaton, Tarja, in addition to participating in the Motörboat, the cruise of the legendary Motörhead.
The first two albums, Power of Warrior (2016) and Barbarians in Black (2018), were produced by important professionals such as Tommy Hansen (Helloween, Jörn), Bruno Agra (We Are Harlot) and Kato Khandwala (The Pretty Reckless, Papa Roach). The third, Viking Zombie, was produced, mixed and mastered by Rodrigo Oliveira and Heros Trench.
Presenting a sophisticated and versatile metal, the group collects great works in music videos, such as the super production “Sail Away” and “Beware of the Dragon”, shown in all movie theaters in Brazil during the trailers for the movie Aquaman. Besides them, “Ragnarok” and “Animal Uncaged” (recorded at the Rockfest Festival, at Allianz Parque, São Paulo, when they played to around 37,000 people) have millions of views on YouTube.
During the pandemic, they released the single “Stronger Together”, very well accepted by the fans, as well as the two most recent, “S.O.S.” and “Tides” which came out in 2022. The fourth album in Armored Dawn’s career is currently being produced by the band.
More info:
www.armoreddawn.com
Armored Dawn
