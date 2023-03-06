Submit Release
Gap Broadband Bringing Internet To Underserved and Rural Mississippi

New high-speed broadband network being built in Cleveland, MS

It’s 2023, it’s time for everyone to have affordable, high-speed internet.”
— Joseph Pannell

CLEVELAND, MS, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With years going by and broadband needs being addressed in most places, but not everywhere, GAP Broadband was founded by experts in the telecommunication industry to bridge the GAP and to once and for all provide broadband access to people who have little to no options. GAP Broadband offers affordable services while maintaining the highest industry standards and speeds. GAP Broadband customers’ can expect 99.99% uptime in service, local workforce, and speeds up to 1 GIG. GAP Broadband network consists of a hybrid connectivity model: Fiber optic where it is affordable and wireless where it makes sense. All GAP Broadband customers have internet with a fiber optic backbone connection.

Initial network launch area will be in Cleveland, ms and the the surrounding communities- including Merigold, Drew, and Ruleville. Network expansion into other areas will occur after successful launch.

