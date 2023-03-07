2023 Hawai’i FIRST Robotics Competition Regional
ENERGIZE THE FUTURE WITH 21st century skillsHONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Hawai'i FIRST Robotics Competition regional will be held in the Simplifi Arena, at the Stan Sheriff Center, University of Hawaii at Manoa, from March 24-25, 2023.
This year's competition includes a record 37 teams. In addition to teams from Kauai, Oahu, and Maui, Hawai’i Island, teams from countries across the Pacific, including Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Japan, and Singapore, are expected to compete.
FIRST Robotics Competition combines the excitement of sport with the rigors of science and technology. Teams of high school students are challenged to design, build, and program industrial-size robots and compete for awards.
The name of this year’s game competition is called "Charged Up." Teams are inspired to see the potential of energy storage in a new light as they compete to charge up their communities. The competition is exciting and intense, but the spirit of cooperation and sportsmanship is ever-present.
At the same time, they also create a team identity, raise funds, hone teamwork skills, and advance respect and appreciation for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering & Math) within the local community. Each year, teams of high school students, coaches, and mentors work to build robots capable of competing in that year's game that weigh up to 125 pounds.
The winners of this Regional will go on to compete in the FIRST World Championships in Houston, Texas, April 19-22, 2023.
The public is cordially invited to attend the Hawai'i FIRST Robotics Competition regional.
Opening ceremonies will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, beginning at 8:30 am, followed by qualification matches the rest of the day. Qualification matches resume on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 9:00 am to 12:15 pm. Playoff matches will start at 1:30 pm, followed by the awards ceremony.
True to the Aloha Spirit, local teams have come together to welcome teams traveling to Hawaii from Chinese Taipei, Indonesia, Japan, and Singapore, for the competition. Specifically, local teams receive team robots, equipment, and battery shipments and open their machine shop space for robot reassembly and field practice. This hui most accurately represents the cooperative spirit of FIRST Robotics and the excitement of our local community in welcoming international teams back to the islands.
The Sponsor for the 2023 Hawaii FIRST Robotics Regional Competition is Booz|Allen|Hamilton.
MEDIA IS CORDIALLY INVITED TO COVER THIS EVENT. Please contact John Souza, Protocol Community Relations Specialist, 210-454-2580, johnsouzapro@gmail.com, to coordinate reserved parking, media escort, and availability of team members and competition coordinators for interviews.
John Souza
FIRST Robotics
+1 210-454-2580
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram