Digitalization Critical To Middle East Energy Optimization, Middle East Energy To Hear
EINPresswire.com/ -- Experts readying to address the Technical Seminars at Middle East Energy - the region's most comprehensive energy event which runs at the Dubai World Trade Centre from March 7-9 - will spell out how digitalization and energy storage are key to optimizing the region’s power ecosystem and ensuring self-sufficiency.
The free-to-attend, CPD-accredited Technical Seminars will run right through the mega event addressing themes of Power Generation, Energy Management, Energy Storage as well as Transmission and Distribution.
“The final day presentations will focus on Energy Storage and the wide array of effective storage technologies which have been developed for the grid to meet its everyday energy demand. With changing energy requirements, the need to evolve, adapt and innovate has been stronger than ever. Discussions will feature solutions that are deployed across the world including, advances in thermal energy storage, batteries, hydrogen, hydropower, and mechanical storage,” explained Azzan Mohammed, Exhibition Director, Energy portfolio of Informa Markets which organises the event.
Addressing the Day Three Energy Storage agenda will be Dr. Rashi Gupta, Founder & Managing Director of India’s Vision Mechatronics Pvt Ltd who pioneered the manufacturing of Advanced Lithium Batteries in the country along with the ‘World’s Smartest Lithium Battery.’ Dr. Gupta will present the case for energy storage as the key to energy transformation and self-sufficiency in the energy ecosystem.
"The primal stem of this Energy Ecosystem is an energy storage system that is capable of storing and harvesting excessive energy on demand without disruption in the efficiencies of residential, commercial and industrial appliances,” she says. “We need to address efficiency and effect head on, without shying away from traditional energy consumption to foster this ecosystem of tradition and innovation".
Addressing Day Three’s Transmission & Distribution segment will be Dr. Feras Alasali, Director of the Renewable Energy Center and Assistant Professor at the Department of Electrical Engineering at Jordan’s Hashemite University. Dr. Feras will examine optimization strategies for uncertain power distribution planning, controlling, and forecasting, highlighting the importance of transitioning to smart grids to facilitate energy decarbonization while increasing the electrical system’s operational complexity with stochastic energy sources and loads.
“Machine learning and modern optimization approaches can significantly contribute to tackling some of these challenges,” explained Dr. Feras. “However, developing an optimal energy control or forecast model, as well as dealing with stochastic energy sources and load behaviour, are heavily reliant on data availability. As a result, having a strategy, policy, and tools for Middle East Energy Digitalization to support decision-making for managing electrical networks is critical.”
The Technical Sessions are among a powerful trio of knowledge-sharing events lined up for Middle East Energy, which has attracted over 900 international providers from around the world to demonstrate advanced technology developments and innovation to transform the energy sector.
Also in the line-up is Middle East Energy’s first Strategic Conference which will gather Industry professionals, sector leaders, utility providers, and policymakers to drill down into potential solutions to modern energy challenges.
“The Strategic conference is the only high-level forum in Dubai exclusively for senior decision-makers in the energy and utilities sector from the Middle East and African Nations. The theme ‘Powering the energy transition’ will shape the narrative with stories from thought leaders who are developing and implementing strategies to successfully facilitate the energy transition and steering energy efficiency projects while ensuring adequate energy generation to meet future needs,” commented Mohammed.
The Strategic Conference, which is also free to attend with CPD accreditation, will open with Nicholas Daher, Lead Energy Analyst of The Economist Intelligence Unit, London, delivering an address outlining the challenges and opportunities for energy transition across the Middle East and Africa. The conference will also feature a panel discussion looking at the perspectives for the energy transition in Nigeria, while a fireside chat will explore the energy landscape of Morocco.
