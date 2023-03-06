SPEAKIN AND TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES PARTNER TO BRING TCS ASIA DIALOGUES TO SOUTHEAST ASIA

TCS Asia Dialogues Presented by SpeakIn

SpeakIn, Asia’s largest digital learning platform, has announced a tie-up with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to bring TCS Asia Dialogues Presented by SpeakIn.

TCS Asia Dialogues Presented by SpeakIn is a forum that builds conversations among leaders, policymakers and opinion formers on the key themes shaping Asia. It features progressive discussions on issues important for Asian businesses, governments, media, and academia.

The two companies have announced a series of eight TCS Asia Dialogues events this year – in Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Manila, and Bangkok. Thought leadership themes will range from digitalization and technology to diversity and inclusion in the workforce.

TCS Asia Dialogues presented by SpeakIn kicks off in Singapore on 16th March with “Building Resilience in a Sustainable Nation”. Panellists Dr Timothy Low, CEO & Board Director, Farrer Park Hospital; Cheryl Chan, Group Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, ST Engineering; Steve Melhuish, Founder, PropertyGuru; Julia Ng, Assistant Chief Executive, Workforce Singapore; Dr Steven Miller, Interim Director and Advisor, SMU Office of Alumni Relations and Professor Emeritus of Information Systems, Singapore Management University and moderator, Victor Mills, Chief Executive, Singapore International Chamber of Commerce will look at how to create a liveable and sustainable nation that can be handed over to future generations. Attendance will be by invitation only.

“With TCS Asia Dialogues, we aim to shape a greater and sustainable future together by building on our collective knowledge and helping transform businesses through technology and innovation. As we move decisively into the era of digitalization and an agile workforce, it is important to safeguard interests and make our businesses future-ready by continuously evolving. We are glad to partner with SpeakIn to bring TCS Asia Dialogues to Southeast Asia and provide key organisation decision-makers with a platform to discuss, learn, and grow,” said Girish Ramachandran, President, TCS Asia Pacific.

“This partnership aims to bring together the best of thought leaders and executives from across Asia to share their experiences with peers from across industries and sectors so that we may all learn and engage with their experiences,” said Deepshikha Kumar, Founder and CEO, SpeakIn. “We can think of no better partner than Tata Consultancy Services to bring these critical debates and discussions to markets across Southeast Asia, and in doing so, growing network, making connections and building learning through thought leadership that SpeakIn is known for.”

