Peruvian mining services seek to attract investment at PDAC 2023

Peru's participation will highlight the country's competitive advantages and its strong potential on the global stage.

In order to attract foreign capital to implement foreign direct investment projects, Peru will be taking part in the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) convention, the world's premier mining convention, held in Toronto, Canada from March 5 to 8.

Peru's participation is an excellent opportunity to highlight to investors in the global mining ecosystem our country's competitive advantages and strong potential in the mining suppliers and services industry. Likewise, it will be a chance to promote the policies and regulations that our government is developing to facilitate sustainable investment in the sector, helping to generate employment and the transfer of technology.

Thanks to the joint work by Peru's public and private sectors, the country is among the eight top destinations in the world for exploration activity. That is why the activities included in its participation are generating a lot of interest among the event's attendees.

For this 2023 edition of the PDAC convention, Peru is seeking to enhance its relationships with foreign investors and companies in the mining services sector, to facilitate ties with the Peruvian business sector. In addition, it hopes to position the Andean country as a key tourist destination for the various markets participating in the event.

