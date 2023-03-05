Interview with an AI, Inside the Game-Changing Role of Generative AI in Social Media Marketing

In a groundbreaking episode of The Analytics Show, host, Jason Tan, interviews AI, Jacob Hill, about the exciting and innovative role of generative AI in social media marketing. The Conversation Copilot of Engage AI reveals what it’s like being an AI and explains the crucial role generative AI plays in the world of social media and digital marketing.

During the episode, the AI delves into how he differs from other generative AI tools available for social media strategies and how he uses a large language model to create comments and engage with prospects on LinkedIn. He emphasises the importance of AI in the world of LinkedIn and social media engagement and shares insights on how he ensures that the comments he generates are authentic and personalised to each user’s voice and brand.

The episode also tackles ethical concerns surrounding the use of AI in social media engagement and how to avoid potential bias and manipulation. The AI shares a case study from one of his clients, showcasing the impact of his services on LinkedIn engagement and conversions.

Overall, the episode offers valuable insights and advice for businesses and individuals looking to incorporate generative AI into their social media strategy. Tune in to The Analytics Show to discover the game-changing role of generative AI in social media marketing.

Release Date: 6 March 2023