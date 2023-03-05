Sudbury Leading the Way for BEV Transformation with Access to Land, Talent and Resources

SUDBURY, ON, March 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Leveraging an unprecedented global demand for critical minerals, Sudbury's 300 mining supply, technology and service firms are leading the way for high-tech advances in the Battery-Electric Vehicle (BEV) sector and the electrification of mines.

Nearly 115 Sudbury-based companies are showcasing this global innovation at the annual Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference, the world's premier mineral exploration and mining convention, taking place in Toronto from March 5 to 8, 2023.

Celebrating 140 years since the discovery of the first nickel deposit, Sudbury has expertise across the entire supply chain, from mining to manufacturing to mobility and recycling, building on decades-long experience in regreening and rehabilitation.

"Sudbury has the land, the talent and the resources to meet the needs of BEV transformation and the electrification of mines all over the world," said Greater Sudbury Mayor Paul Lefebvre. "We are implementing policies and making infrastructure investments to support business development and seize these incredible opportunities. With new supply chains evolving for BEV and the clean-tech sector, Sudbury is vital to this transformation."

As a leader in mining electrification, Sudbury's post-secondary institutions have launched BEV programs to address the needs for skilled labour and cutting-edge research and development.

"Greater Sudbury's global leadership in the mining sector is well established. With the concentration of critical minerals and mining expertise that exists here, our city helps companies that want to succeed in the global cleantech shift. We are ready to support new investments and working at the pace businesses need to make their plans a reality," said City of Greater Sudbury Chief Administrative Officer Ed Archer. "As a leader in the BEV industry and a long, successful mining history, we are responding to new inquiries and investment opportunities every day."

During PDAC, the City will host the Sudbury Mining Cluster Reception, a partnership with 26 local companies. The event will welcome over 400 guests and provides a unique networking opportunity between international delegates, global mining companies, local suppliers and public and private mining sector stakeholders.

Building on this momentum, the BEV In Depth: Mines to Mobility conference will take place May 31 to June 1 at Cambrian College in Sudbury, Ontario. This signature event connects Ontario's automotive, clean-tech, manufacturing and mining sectors. Learn more at investsudbury.ca/bevindepth2023 .

To learn more about the opportunities for BEV and the electrification of mines in Sudbury, visit investsudbury.ca .

