There is a big difference between being dog tolerant and truly dog friendly"ST IVES, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "If you love customers, you should learn to love their dogs as well" says DogFriendly Founder
Research undertaken in 2022 showed that welcoming dogs into a business can increase sales by up to 50%.
There are more than 12 million pet dogs in the UK - representing more than 34% of households having a dog and research confirms that most dog owners are more likely to visit a business if they are dog friendly.
But what does “dog friendly” mean?
“There is a big difference between being dog tolerant and truly dog friendly,” says Steve Bennett, founder of www.dogfriendly.co.uk, the UK’s largest database of dog friendly businesses. “There are also common misconceptions about the law relating to welcoming dogs into your business, especially those in the hospitality sector”.
To help businesses understand what is good practice when welcoming dogs into their business and what to consider, whilst learning about the benefits of being a “dog friendly business”, www.dogfriendly.co.uk has teamed up with The National Pet College to produce a unique online course called “Dogs in Hospitality”.
The course is designed to support hospitality businesses, including hotels, restaurants, cafes, pubs, B&Bs, holiday cottages who are currently, or plan to become, dog friendly.
The course examines the benefits of becoming dog friendly, the preparation required to become dog friendly, ensuring dog welfare and the challenges that businesses may face and how to overcome them.
On successful completion of the course, businesses receive a certificate and recognition of their achievement on their listing on the www.dogfriendly.co.uk to show the UK’s 12 million dog owners that they are a truly dog friendly business.
Early adopters of the course have given some wonderful feedback so far:
"Really super useful, especially for a first time dog friendly business owner. The length of each section good and informative without tuning out at all. Resources are great and helpful."
Nikki, Stones Throw Guest House
"The course was easy to follow, very sensible, logical and lots of helpful information, advice and things we can use in hospitality too. I've downloaded the lot! Ive added the certificate to the website and posted about it on my social media too."
Gail Adams, Pack Holidays
“I really enjoyed your course for Dogs In Hospitality. All the learning was relevant and I liked that you guys supplied templates for risk assessments and code of conduct, so learners can make their own or like me tweak ours to be more efficient.”
Caja, Trenance Farm Cottages
"I have finished the Dogs in Hospitality course for Castel Camping la Garangeoire and I want to thank you for this opportunity! It is a really interesting course and for our English customers we will do our utmost to welcome them with their furry friends!"
Selma Visser, Castel Camping La Garangeoire
“I found the course well run and easy to complete a section at a time. The details included were good and although we thought we were knowledgeable on the subject we learnt a lot of useful information which will be put into practice.”
Sandra, McNeill, Rough Top Cottages
More details about the course can be found at www.dogfriendly.co.uk/doghospitality
