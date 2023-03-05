Safe and Green Games Combine Church Service.

PM and Madam Sogavare escorted to their seats

PM and Madam Sogavare attending the Combine Service

A combine Church Service this afternoon at the St. Barnabas Cathedral officially concluded 3 days of various activities marking the Pacific Games ‘Safe and Green Games Strategy’ launching.

Prime Minister and Minister responsible for PG2023, Hon. Manasseh and Madam Emmy Sogavare were among dignitaries who graced the religious assemblage.

Preaching on the theme “Come Lets Unite in the Body of Christ,” Pastor Ellison Bako stressed the importance of unity…. “Unity precedes God’s blessing.”

Thanks giving and intercessory prayers were offered by representatives from the Anglican Church of Melanesia, Catholic, United Church, Seventh Day Adventist, Church of Nazarene and SI- Full Gospel Association.

Honiara City underwent a major clean up in the last three days. This was led by the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, Honiara City Council, Government Ministries, City Wards, Churches, State Owned Enterprises, Private Sector, CSOs, NGOs and schools.

During last Friday’s launch at Lawson Tama, Prime Minister Sogavare urged Honiara residents to make it their collective goal to clean and beautify Honiara to complement HCC’s effort.

“We must join hands to transform the look of our City. Only by doing this will we present a picture of our city to our visitors that we can be proud of,” expressed the Prime Minister.

Let us all share responsibilities and work together. This is our city, our country. It is our collective responsibility to beautify Honiara City.

Ends///.