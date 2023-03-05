Employment Law Attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit, Against Alameda Health System for Allegedly Failing to Provide Employees' Rest Periods

Alameda Health System allegedly failed to fully relieve employees for their legally required off-duty rest breaks.

ALAMEDA, Calif. (PRWEB) March 05, 2023

The San Francisco employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a class action lawsuit against Alameda Health System, alleging the company violated the California Labor Code. The lawsuit against Alameda Health System is currently pending in the Alameda County Superior Court, Case No. 23CV027524. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the complaint filed, Alameda Health System allegedly failed to pay employees for all the time they were under the employer's control. This, allegedly, includes the time Plaintiff and other California Class Members had to submit to mandatory COVID-19 questionnaires and temperature checks prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off-the-clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.

The complaint further alleges Alameda Health System restricted employees from unconstrained walks in which employees could not leave work premises during their rest period. The applicable California Wage Order requires employers to provide employees with off-duty rest periods, which the California Supreme Court defined as time during which an employee is relieved from all work related duties and free from employer control.

For more information about the class action lawsuit against Alameda Health System, call (800) 568-8020 to speak to an experienced California employment attorney today.

Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP is a labor law firm with law offices located in San Diego County, Riverside County, Los Angeles County, Sacramento County, Santa Clara County, Orange County, and San Francisco County. The firm has a statewide practice of representing employees on a contingency basis for violations involving unpaid wages, overtime pay, discrimination, harassment, wrongful termination, and other types of illegal workplace conduct.

***THIS IS AN ATTORNEY ADVERTISEMENT***

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/employment_law_attorneys_at_blumenthal_nordrehaug_bhowmik_de_blouw_llp_file_suit_against_alameda_health_system_for_allegedly_failing_to_provide_employees_rest_periods/prweb19203866.htm