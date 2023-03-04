RSIPF and CSSI engage in clean-up at Rove area in West Honiara

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force and Correctional Services of Solomon Island (CSSI) and the Ministry of Police, National Security and Correctional Services came out in good numbers to clean-up the Rove area this morning (4 March 2023).

The clean-up is part of the ‘Green Games’ strategy which was launched on 3 March 2023 with a colourful parade in Honiara.

According to the clean-up program, the two agencies, RSIPF and CSSI under the MPNSCS were allocated to clean up at police headquarters, Rove market, residential area feeder roads, main road up to Ngossi, Tinge main road and Police Stations.

Human Resources of the RSIPF allocate the clean-up campaign in different areas against different departments, while Naha, Central Police, Henderson, police and White Police work on their respective areas.

Families of the police officers who reside at different police residential areas in Honiara form part of the clean-up campaign. Police families also clean up within the police residential areas. The Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) and Australian Federal Police (AFP) Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP) also participated in the clean-up campaign.

Director, National Traffic Department, Superintendent William Foufaka says, “It is amazing to see the children of our police officers at the Rove residential area enjoying the clean-up program. They help with picking up plastics and empty containers along the Ngossi road up the hill.”

“This is the kind of spirit we need from all of us who reside in Honiara city to prepare us for the Pacific Games in November this year. Take ownership of our town. Be responsible when talking about waste management in our city. We should be proud of our city and clean it up,” says Director Foufaka.

The clean-up program started early in the morning at around 7am and finished at 12 mid-day.

A police officer clean up side road up to Tinge and Ngossi hill

Left Director RSIPF Human Resources Mr Richard Manapi and right with the bin bag Director Traffic Mr Willian Foufaka

Rove kids help in picking rubbish along the Ngossi hill

RSIPF and CSSI officers doing the clean up at the Rove main road

RSIPF Officer clean up along the road going up to Tinge and Ngosi hill

RSIPF Officers assist to load the rubbish bins to the bin truck

RSIPF Officers clean up the drain along the road opposite Rove Bulk Shop

RSIPF officers prepare bin bags and wait for bin truck for collection

Young children assist to collect empty bottles along the Ngossi hill

Young children at Rove who assist during the clean at the Rove main road

End//