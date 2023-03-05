Paragon Performance Brake Discs for Dodge SRT and Hellcat
Due to the high weight of the vehicle and lack of effective brake cooling, premature cracking of the standard Dodge brake discs after hard use is not uncommon.HüNFELD, GERMANY, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kraftwerk is now the official dealer for Paragon Performance Brakes. The 2-piece SRT / Hellcat brake disc from Paragon Performance is available in the 390 mm and also in the new 400 mm variant. It offers superior braking and cooling efficiency optimized for track use. The directional ventilation fins feature achieves suction and turbulence, directing cool air through the brake disc to improve heat dissipation and increase resistance to cracking under tough track conditions.
The rotor is made of CM-250, a special high-carbon cast alloy that provides optimum bite, thermal properties, high-temperature strength and durability. The brake disc rings are heat treated to relieve stresses in the brake disc to prevent deformation and vibration. They are then machined off with a state-of-the-art CBN surface treatment to ensure better break-in with new brake pads.
Vibrations are reduced as the lateral runout of the brake disc is kept within 0.03mm and balancing is within 2 grams.
All brake discs have undergone rigorous quality control and testing to ensure they are fit for purpose.
The two-piece design allows for thermal expansion of the brake disc while minimizing deformation and ensuring centering of the brake disc to the brake pads.
A slotted brake disc improves braking stability by maintaining a clean contact surface and dissipating the heat and gases generated when the brake pads contact the brake disc. Slotted brake discs have a distinct advantage over bare brake discs in wet or rainy conditions by preventing the formation of water films between the brake pad and disc.
The two-piece Paragon Performance brake discs weigh less than most O.E. brake discs while maintaining thermal load capacity and improve handling by saving unsprung mass.
Aluminum pots are CNC machined from lightweight 6061-T6 aerospace-grade aluminum for strength and durability in extreme conditions, then anodized for wear and corrosion resistance.
The mil-spec hard anodized finish will not discolor in extreme heat, while the black anodized finish is more prone to discoloration in heat (> 392F / 200C). The hard anodized surface is harder, thicker, more wear resistant and scratch resistant. The hard anodized finish lasts longer than the black anodized finish and is especially recommended for race track applications.
Features:
- Directly usable without any modifications and designed to work smoothly with OEM ABS and manufacturer's braking system while maintaining factory brake bias. Compatible with OEM brake pads or accessory pads with the same pad depth.
- Directional ventilation fins for optimum cooling performance, runs up to 30% cooler than O.E. brake discs and increases cooling efficiency by up to 30%
- Fully floating 2-piece design
- Minimizes brake fade and vibration on longer rides
- Mounting system for brake disc and hat: H-Bobbin (10 bolts)
- Great upgrade from OEM non-directional laminated brake discs.
Steffen Gleis
Kraftwerk GmbH & Co. KG
+49 6652 9859248
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
YouTube