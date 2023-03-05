SAUDI MOJ REVEALS JUDICIAL TECH TOPICS TO BE DISCUSSED AT THE INAUGURAL INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON JUSTICE

International Conference on Justice Logo Session 1 Speakers

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Saudi Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has revealed the topics of the International Conference on Justice to be held in Riyadh on 5-6 March 2023. Under the theme "Facilitating Access to Justice Through Digital Innovation," the Conference will bring together experts, jurists, and key decision-makers from the legal sectors of over 30 countries to discuss the future of technology and digitization in the justice field.

Held under the theme "Future of the Justice System in Light of Digital Transformation," the first session will feature Saudi Justice Minister H.E. Walid Al-Samaani, Minister for Home Affairs of Singapore H.E. K. Shanmugam, Minister of Justice of Tunisia H.E. Leila Jaffel, and Vice-President of the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation Mr. Boštjan Škrlec.

The sessions will explore "International Experiences in the Digital Transformation of the Justice Sector," "the Legal Dimension of Artificial Intelligence," and "Using Artificial Intelligence to Enhance Justice."

Other sessions will cover "Data Analytics for Enhancing Justice," including methods of predicting judicial rulings and the future of data analytics in the justice sector.

The Conference will also explore the "Future of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) in Light of Digital Transformation," including the future of mediation in light of digital transformation and the spaces and future of digital development in ADR.

