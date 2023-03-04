Stand-Up Comedian Ainsley Winter is Set to Entertain at Montreal Comedy Festival This Spring

With her contagious energy, charisma, and comedic timing, Ainsley Winter is keen to take the stage to showcase her talent and further her rapidly growing career.

Los Angeles, CA March 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Montreal Comedy Festival is one of the most well-respected comedy festivals in the world. It's the launching pad for many successful comedy careers.

Submission to the festival is a testament to Ainsley’s talent and hard work; She started doing stand-up in August and has already been booked alongside John Mulaney, Jim Jeffries, Bobby Lee, Darrell Hammond, Theo Von, Jay Mohr, and Patton Oswald among others.

Additionally, she’s lucky to have found an invaluable mentor in legendary comedy manager, Barry Katz.

Ainsley performs around Los Angeles often in stand-up comedy shows like Lisa Sundstedt's "Pretty Funny Women," Mark Serritella’s “SuperNova Comedy,” “Whiskey Business at The Bourbon Room," “Jimmy Shin’s Shindig," and “Nazdarovya” produced by Ukrainian comedians Janet Roth and Ksenia.

Ainsley hails from Wayland, MA but resides in Los Angeles.

Find out where she's performing next:

instagram.com/ainsleycomedy

