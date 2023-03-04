Submit Release
News Search

There were 275 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 373,871 in the last 365 days.

Stand-Up Comedian Ainsley Winter is Set to Entertain at Montreal Comedy Festival This Spring

With her contagious energy, charisma, and comedic timing, Ainsley Winter is keen to take the stage to showcase her talent and further her rapidly growing career.

Los Angeles, CA March 04, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Montreal Comedy Festival is one of the most well-respected comedy festivals in the world. It's the launching pad for many successful comedy careers.

Submission to the festival is a testament to Ainsley’s talent and hard work; She started doing stand-up in August and has already been booked alongside John Mulaney, Jim Jeffries, Bobby Lee, Darrell Hammond, Theo Von, Jay Mohr, and Patton Oswald among others.

Additionally, she’s lucky to have found an invaluable mentor in legendary comedy manager, Barry Katz.

Ainsley performs around Los Angeles often in stand-up comedy shows like Lisa Sundstedt's "Pretty Funny Women," Mark Serritella’s “SuperNova Comedy,” “Whiskey Business at The Bourbon Room," “Jimmy Shin’s Shindig," and “Nazdarovya” produced by Ukrainian comedians Janet Roth and Ksenia.

Ainsley hails from Wayland, MA but resides in Los Angeles.

Find out where she's performing next:
instagram.com/ainsleycomedy

Contact Information:
Ainsley Winter
Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/880982

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

You just read:

Stand-Up Comedian Ainsley Winter is Set to Entertain at Montreal Comedy Festival This Spring

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more