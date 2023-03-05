AFD Petroleum: diesel fuel supplier
EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AFD Petroleum is an independent supplier of bulk fuels, lubricants, and on-site tank storage systems to businesses in Western Canada and Alaska. It offers a variety of products and services tailored to the needs of its customers. The brand also insists on impeccable fuel quality and offers innovative services.
Firstly, the fuels marketed are independently sourced and meet very high-quality standards.
Their line of AWARD Heavy Grease protects customers' equipment over a wide range of temperatures and environmental conditions. Secondly, the quality of the fuel is not enough and AFD has understood this. That is why they attach great importance to the storage of their goods. The brand offers onsite fuel and oil tank storage systems. The company also uses new technologies by enabling accurate online satellite tank level monitoring and real-time billing and reporting.
These innovative services provide an excellent brand image for AFD Petroleum. Also, those who choose AFD Petroleum can take advantage of the brand's expertise thanks to their "On call toll-free 24-hour service" and their well-equipped management team.
In conclusion, it is clear that the brand relies on the quality of its products, the innovation of its services and the adaptability of its team in order to seduce its customers, and it works. In fact, AFD Petroleum enjoys a good reputation and the reviews prove that it delights its customers.
Want to learn more about AFD Petroleum? Please go to https://afdpetroleum.com
AFD Petroleum
Firstly, the fuels marketed are independently sourced and meet very high-quality standards.
Their line of AWARD Heavy Grease protects customers' equipment over a wide range of temperatures and environmental conditions. Secondly, the quality of the fuel is not enough and AFD has understood this. That is why they attach great importance to the storage of their goods. The brand offers onsite fuel and oil tank storage systems. The company also uses new technologies by enabling accurate online satellite tank level monitoring and real-time billing and reporting.
These innovative services provide an excellent brand image for AFD Petroleum. Also, those who choose AFD Petroleum can take advantage of the brand's expertise thanks to their "On call toll-free 24-hour service" and their well-equipped management team.
In conclusion, it is clear that the brand relies on the quality of its products, the innovation of its services and the adaptability of its team in order to seduce its customers, and it works. In fact, AFD Petroleum enjoys a good reputation and the reviews prove that it delights its customers.
Want to learn more about AFD Petroleum? Please go to https://afdpetroleum.com
AFD Petroleum
AFD Petroleum
+1 780-438-5930
info@afdpetroleum.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn