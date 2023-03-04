Evogen Nutrition Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence at the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival

Evogen Nutrition has been a leader in sports nutrition and supplementation for 15 years and is celebrating the milestone at the 2023 Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, OH.

Evogen Nutrition, a renowned provider of top-tier sports nutrition products, is elated to commemorate 15 years of excellence that have yielded an impressive portfolio of over 100 products that are sold in over 75 countries. The brand's founder, Hany Rambod, boasts a remarkable 22 victories at the prestigious Mr. Olympia competition, solidifying the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional products and results for athletes of all levels.

Hany Rambod and the brand is thrilled to unveil their latest offering, the special edition Pink Rose' flavor, to commemorate their milestone anniversary. This limited flavor is available in their highly popular EVP Xtreme N.O., EVP-3D, and Amino K.E.M. products, and will be launched at the highly anticipated 2023 Arnold Sports Festival held in Columbus, OH, from March 2-5, 2023. The Pink Rose' flavor is a delectable blend of fruity flavors that promises to tantalize taste buds, refresh and invigorate the body, and prepare athletes for optimal workout performance.

In addition to the Pink Rose' line, Evogen Nutrition is introducing a new cutting-edge product at the Arnold Sports Festival: Evogen Liver Longer, an innovative liver support supplement featuring the patented ingredient SILIPHOS.

Evogen's Pink Rose' family of products features meticulously sourced, high-quality ingredients that synergistically work together to elevate energy levels, sharpen focus, enhance nutrient delivery to the muscles, increase muscle volume, and delay fatigue. With these unparalleled products, athletes can take their training to the next level and achieve peak performance.

"Evogen's remarkable success spanning over the last 15 years is a testament to our unwavering dedication in sourcing the finest and highest-quality ingredients, formulating highly-effective supplements to solve consumer wants and needs, and crafting tantalizing flavors that consumers enjoy, such as our latest creation, the 15th Anniversary Pink Rose'," said Hany Rambod, the Founder and CEO of Evogen. "We're thrilled to introduce this delectable new flavor in our EVP Xtreme N.O., EVP-3D and Amino K.E.M. products, and we're confident that athletes of all levels will savor their exquisite taste and the incredible results they can deliver."

Pink Rose' will be available at the Evogen booth 921 at the Arnold Expo. Stop by the booth to meet 22X Olympia Winning Coach Hany Rambod and Team Evogen Elite athletes Derek Lunsford, runner-up at the 2022 Mr. Olympia, Cydney Gillon, 6-time Ms. Figure Olympia Champion, and Lauren Findley, NPC Figure Champion. Take photos with the team and take home your favorite Evogen products and swag.

Pink Rose' is available now at http://www.EvogenNutrition.com. Get yours today and join in on the celebration!

Evogen Nutrition, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a rapidly expanding, healthy lifestyle sports nutrition company that designs and creates a cutting-edge line of nutritional supplements. Founded and led by world-class trainer Hany Rambod, Evogen's elite products appeal to all categories of an active lifestyle, including muscle building, weight loss, and general fitness through a daily nutritional supplement regimen. The foundation of Evogen's nutritional protocols is based on the world-famous FST7 physique training system invented by Rambod. Evogen Nutrition is sold in over 75 countries worldwide.

