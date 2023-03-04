AesirX reaches over 1000 sign-ups for WEB3 ID and Upgrades their Airdrop Campaign

AesirX is thrilled to announce they have reached over 1000 sign-ups for their WEB3 ID platform & have therefore upgraded Airdrop rewards to over $325,000 USD

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of their strategic partnership with Concordium, AesirX has reached over 1000 sign-ups for their AesirX WEB3 ID platform after a hugely successful Airdrop campaign. A further 150,000 $CCD and 325,000 $AESIRX have been added to their giveaway, bringing the total value to over $325,000 USD. This means that the Community will now have even more opportunities to earn and benefit from the AesirX ecosystem. AesirX is confident that their partnership with Concordium will help to set new records as they move forward into the Testnet and Mainnet phases.

The increased prize pool will include 150K more $CCD and 375k more $AESIRX to giveaway, ensuring that even more individuals can participate in this exciting event. Instead of limiting the number of participants to 1,000, the first 2,500 airdrop recipients can now get $CCD or $AESIRX when they first register for AesirX WEB3 ID.

Participants can take advantage of this opportunity in the following ways:

The first 2,500 participants to mint their NFT will get 100 $CCD.

The first 2,500 participants to join the WEB3 ID Beta Program on Testnet will get 100 $AESIRX.

The first 2,500 participants who join the share2earn Program will get 150 $AESIRX.

This upgrade to the AesirX Airdrop campaign is a testament to AesirX and Concordium's commitment to giving back to their Community. By increasing the prize pool and the number of participants who can earn rewards, AesirX and Concordium are ensuring that the benefits of the AesirX ecosystem are accessible to as many people as possible.

To take part in the AesirX Airdrop campaign, participants can visit the AesirX website and follow the registration process. Don't miss out on this exciting opportunity to be a part of the AesirX Community and earn rewards!

"We are thrilled to reach our first goal of 1,000 sign-ups for WEB3 ID, and have decided to upgrade our Airdrop campaign to say thank you to the community”, said Ronni K. Gothard Christiansen, Creator of AesirX. “We’re now offering over $325,000 USD worth of prizes to even more participants. Thank you for your continued support. We are excited to continue our journey with you and bring about a more secure and decentralized future for all.”

In a media statement, Ronni went on to publicly express his gratitude to Torben Pryds Pedersen, Technical Advisor at Concordium, for his invaluable assistance in finalizing the Web3 specifications in an optimal scalability model. His unique insights and help have been instrumental in making AesirX’s platform more efficient and user-friendly.

In addition, AesirX has also announced that the Concordium Android App is now fully supported, including QR Code Wallet Creation and 1-click sign-up to WEB3 ID. This integration will enable users to easily access their wallets and securely store their digital assets on the go.

As AesirX continues with the AesirX WEB3 ID Test Program, they have decided to integrate the Testnet Program into the AesirX WEB3 ID Interface during the first phase of testing. The company plans to eventually move this integration to public demos for wider public testing, along with full integration into the AesirX Analytics public demo site.

The goal is to fully connect privacy and security in a public use case demo on Mainnet, making it easier for users to experience the benefits of blockchain technology firsthand. To access the Testnet and Mainnet Programs, users can simply log in to the WEB3 ID Interface and connect their wallets to AesirX WEB3 ID and the Share2earn Program.

With this latest move, AesirX continues to cement their position as a leading player in the Web2 + Web3 technology industry. The company's commitment to innovation and security is unparalleled, and it remains at the forefront of efforts to promote the adoption of blockchain technology across various sectors.

About AesirX

AesirX is developing the world's leading privacy-focused and value-driven digital marketing solutions.

AesirX, the innovative digital marketing platform built on the core principles of Open Source and decentralization, is set to revolutionize the industry with its commitment to integrity, customer privacy, and data security. At AesirX, we believe that users should have complete control over their data privacy, which is why our marketing suite puts the power back into their hands.

In a world where online security and privacy are more important than ever, AesirX is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its innovative WEB3 ID. With pre-registration now open, and the Airdrop Campaign underway, users globally can look forward to a new era of secure and compliant online experiences. Say goodbye to insecure login methods and embrace the power of decentralized technology with AesirX WEB3 ID.

Stay tuned for more updates from AesirX as they continue to push the boundaries of what's possible with blockchain.

Anyone can sign up for AesirX WEB3 ID at https://web3id.aesirx.io/ and help share the good word about AesirX in the Share2Earn Program to gain rewards.