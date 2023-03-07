Weltschmerzdigest's Haunting New Music Video Explores the Dark Side of Stalking Through AI Experimentation
The new Weltschmerzdigest's track and video "New Follower" is a social statement about the problems of stalking, made through a creative experiment where artificial intelligence has an interplay with human artists.
The sound in the track is a snapshot of anxiety and fear, achieved through cinematic musical techniques, foleys with footsteps, and creaks of opening doors and windows. An AI-generated voice of a stalker talks to the listener on top of this in a calm, repetitive manner.
The music video for this track was made by Whitehand, a founder of the international creative community 56 Stuff, and it extends the atmosphere of the track and, like the audio, leverages the contrast between the real and the artificial.
The video opens with a story about stalking from ancient Greek mythology about Daphne and Apollo. And continues with quotes from victims of stalking, written by AI based on real stories. So, the machine reflected on the human experience and created its own version of emotions. The stories are illustrated by other AI services based on those quotes.
Human Credits
Music written and produced by Pavel Doronin
Mastered by Geoff Pesche at Abbey Road Studios
Video directed by Whitehand, 56 Stuff
AI Credits
Voice: Uberduck
Field recording analysis and tagging: Waves Cosmos
Visuals:
- Midjourney
- OpenAI Dall-E
- Stability AI Stable Diffusion
Quotes:
- OpenAI GPT-3
- OpenAI chatGPT
About Weltschmerzdigest
Pavel Doronin is the mastermind behind the music project Weltschmerzdigest. The project’s name is literally translated from German as “the digest of the world-weariness”. Pavel’s music explores a wide range of intriguing themes, including the relativity of time, the ethics of deepfakes, conspiracy theories, cyberstalking, and the role of media in education. With a background in electronic music production and a deep interest in philosophy, Pavel’s work as Weltschmerzdigest offers a unique and thought-provoking listening experience.
About Whitehand
Also known as audiovisual artist Yellowhead and DJ Greenleg, this man stands by the notion that the idea is the most important element of any work of art, be it a music track, a concert video sequence or a stencil on a street wall. Following this notion, he successfully avoids potential popularity while continuing making music, writing texts and producing videos for Weltschmerzdigest (be sure to check out the previous one, it’s called “Flat Earth”).
Pavel Doronin
Weltschmerzdigest
