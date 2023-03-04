Marshmallow Games' Smart Tales App Receives IBCCES Certification as an Autism Resource

With the recent certification by IBCCES as an Autism Resource, Smart Tales becomes one of the most inclusive digital product for kids in the market. The app provides a safe and inclusive learning platform for children of all needs and backgrounds, offering customizable educational paths and specific features for dyslexia and color blindness. With over 1 million downloads globally, Smart Tales aims to engage children in playful and interactive learning environments, promoting cognitive, social, and emotional skill development.

MILAN, Italy, March 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marshmallow Games, a leading Italian edtech company, is proud to announce that their educational app for children, Smart Tales with over 1 million downloads globally, has recently been certified by IBCCES as an Autism Resource. The app aims to be a safe, fun, and inclusive learning platform for every child, regardless of their educational needs.

With its engaging and interactive gameplay Smart Tales helps children to fall in love with Math and Reading and to develop cognitive, social, and emotional skills in a safe and fun environment. With over 20 customizable educational paths, children can learn about a wide range of topics, including science, math, language, and social studies.

Smart Tales is designed to engage children in a playful and interactive learning environment. With its innovative approach to teaching and learning, the app has already gained a reputation as one of the most inclusive digital products for children on the market.

Cristina Angelillo, CEO of Marshmallow Games, expressed her pride in the development of Smart Tales, stating, "We are thrilled to have received this certification from IBCCES. We believe that every child deserves access to high-quality educational content, and we're proud to have developed one of the most inclusive digital products for children. With Smart Tales, we're creating a safe and fun space where children can learn and grow together." Smart Tales offers several features that make it an ideal educational tool for children with different learning needs.

The app is available in five different languages, including English, Spanish, French, German, and Italian, making it accessible to a wider audience. It also includes specific features for children with dyslexia and color blindness.

Marshmallow Games is committed to developing innovative educational products that promote inclusivity and diversity. With Smart Tales, the company is helping to ensure that every child has access to high-quality educational content that can help them to reach their full potential.

