54th Shankar Shad ( Indo-Pak) Mushaira at Modern School, Barakhamba Road, New Delhi
The famous Shankar-Shad (Indo-Pak) Mushaira is inseparable from the cultural life of the capital.NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 54th Shankar-Shad Mushaira
Modern School, Barakhamba Road
New Delhi
Date: 11th March 2023
Time: 7 pm
Press Kit: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1QLhqOzZbLO718tyG5SKKbGCZmt7J1mKy?usp=share_link
The much-awaited 54th Shankar-Shad Mushaira is set to take place on 11th March 2023 at Modern School Barakhamba road in New Delhi at 7 pm. The annual event celebrates the art of Urdu poetry, this year promises to be another spectacular showcase of talent.
The Shankar-Shad Mushaira is a platform where poets from all over the country come together to present their work and engage in a vibrant exchange of ideas. This year, the event will feature some of the best poets of our time, including Javed Akhtar, Prasoon Joshi, Professor Waseem Barelvi, Ms Minu Bakshi, Munawaar Rana, and many more celebrated poets, who will be speaking on the panel.
The 54th Shankar Shad Mushaira promises to be an unforgettable evening of poetry. It is an opportunity for Urdu poetry lovers to witness the brilliance of some of the greatest poets of our time, and to immerse themselves in the beauty and power of this rich and evocative language.
The Annual Mushaira was initiated by The Society in 1954 and soon became a platform for eminent poets of the subcontinent to participate and showcase their work. However, due to geopolitical reasons, poets from Pakistan were unable to participate for a few years, but the next decade saw the beginning of a change for the better, and prominent Urdu Poets from Pakistan and other Countries participated in the Mushaira regularly. The legacy of this event is a rich tradition that dates back centuries, and its festivals have played an essential role in preserving and celebrating this heritage. This valued cooperation of great literary giants continued to enrich the cultural life of the Indian subcontinent. Shankar-Shad Mushaira assumed the character of a literary Institution of vital importance in Urdu literature.
P.S: This is a chance for you to have a one on one discussion with the Poets. A high-tea prior to the Mushaira will be held at Shri Madhav Shriram’s residence where you will get a chance to interview the poets.
Please note: Kindly RSVP so we can make the required arrangements. Special passes will be arranged for all Journalists.
The panellists for the event are as follows:
Mr. Iqbal Ashhar
Mr. Javed Akhtar
Mr. Prasoon Joshi
Mr. Munawwar Rana
Prof. Waseem Barevil
Mr. Sheen Kaaf Nizam
Dr. Gauhar Raza
Dr. Popular Meeruti
Mr. Azhar Iqbal
Mr. Nomaan Shauque
Mr. Khushbir Singh Shaad
Dr. Nusrat Mehdi
Mr. Nadeem Shad
Ms. Minu Bakshi
Ms. Poonam Yadav
This is an invite-only event. Please head to get your passes. https://www.dcmshrirammushaira.com/registration.html for registration
For further information & media passes, please contact:
Abu Sufiyan
9643533224
Email- buzzme@abusufiyan.in
Note: For archives, audio, previous mushaira pictures & genesis click on the link: https://www.dcmshrirammushaira.com/
