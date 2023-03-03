Senate Bill 462 Printer's Number 386
PENNSYLVANIA, March 3
(d) Contractual relationship.--Within 30 days of the
completion of the approval process, the department shall enter
into a contract with each adult education provider approved for
a grant. The contract shall require the signatories to provide
the services described in the approved application from money
appropriated or distributed for this purpose.
CHAPTER 9
REPORTING
Section 901. Annual report.
Not later than September 1 of each year after grants are
awarded, the department shall submit a report regarding the
implementation and outcomes of grants over the previous fiscal
year to the following:
(1) The Governor.
(2) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Appropriations Committee of the Senate.
(3) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Appropriations Committee of the House of Representatives.
(4) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Education Committee of the Senate.
(5) The chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Education Committee of the House of Representatives.
Section 902. Report contents.
In addition to information or analysis required by the
department, the annual report under section 901 shall include
information about each grant awarded, including:
(1) If the grant achieved the clear objectives and
measurable goals proposed under section 303(b)(8).
(2) The number of eligible program participants.
20230SB0462PN0386 - 6 -
