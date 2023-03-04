Lumentum Thought Leaders to Present at OFC 2023

SAN JOSE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumentum Holdings Inc. ("Lumentum"), a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products, today announced that several of its thought leaders will participate in technical sessions and panel discussions at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference (OFC) being held in San Diego, California from March 5 - 9, 2023. Lumentum speakers will discuss industry trends accelerating the transition to 800G and beyond, and enabling cost-effective capacity growth, performance and revenue potential for coherent optical networks.

Presentations and Papers

"Mobile Optics (MOPA) for the 6G Era"

Thursday, March 9, 2023 - 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm PST , Theater III

Ernest Muhigana, Lumentum Consortium Representative and Product Strategy Advocate, CTO Office

About Lumentum

Lumentum LITE is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications, including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California, with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com and follow Lumentum on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

Contact Information:

Investors: Kathy Ta, 408-750-3853; investor.relations@lumentum.com

Media: Christina Itzkowitz, 781-929-0565; media@lumentum.com

####

SOURCE Lumentum