Kingsdun Tools Launches Limited-Time Special Event on Laser Distance
SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsdun Tools, a leading manufacturer and supplier of precision measuring instruments, is proud to announce its limited-time special event on two laser rangefinder products. The event runs from March 1st to March 30th and offers exclusive discounts on two laser Distance.
During the event, Kingsdun is offering two of its popular laser Distanceat discounted prices.
The first product on offer is the KS-710030-30 meters miniature laser rangefinder, which has a limited-time special price of only $10.4. The laser Distance come in a compact size of 88*60*18ｍｍ and weigh only 68g per set. This product is perfect for measuring distances up to 30 meters and is ideal for use in construction, engineering, and other industries.
The second product on offer is the KS-701008-60m USB Laser Rangefinder. This product is designed for professionals who need a reliable and accurate tool for measuring distances up to 60 meters. With a limited-time special price of only $19.6, this rangefinder is a must-have for professionals in the construction, surveying, and engineering fields.
Customers can take advantage of this exclusive offer until March 31st, 2023. To qualify for customization options and color boxes, the order quantity must reach 1000 sets. Please note that orders cannot be canceled or abandoned during this event.
The original price of the products will be restored from April 1, 2023, so customers are encouraged to take advantage of this limited-time offer while it lasts.
Kingsdun Tools is committed to providing customers with high-quality products and exceptional customer service. The company's products are known for their durability, accuracy, and reliability. With this promotion, customers can get these products at an unbeatable price, making it an ideal opportunity for those looking to invest in quality tools.
Don't miss out on this opportunity to save big on high-quality laser Distance from Kingsdun Tools. For more information or to place an order, visit the product pages on our website.https://www.kingsduntools.com/
