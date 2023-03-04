Marathon Shareholder Notice

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In Marathon To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

On February 28, 2023, Marathon issued press release announcing "that it has cancelled its webcast and conference call for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022, initially scheduled for today, February 28, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time, and will postpone the publication of its corresponding financial results." The company also disclosed that on Feb. 22, Marathon received a comment letter from the Corporation Finance Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission relating to issues including accounting matters.

The audit committee of Marathon's board concluded that audited financial statements in its Form 10-K for 2021 and unaudited statements for interim periods in several quarterly reports should no longer be relied upon.

