Summary

Company Announcement Date: March 03, 2023 FDA Publish Date: March 03, 2023 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Bonito, Sardines, Tuna, coconut, shea nut Company Name: Daiso California LLC Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Daiso California LLC of La Mirada, CA is recalling the below listed snacks due of undeclared allergen ingredients. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to fish, coconut, or shea nut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

These prepackaged snacks were sold in Daiso stores in California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, New York, and New Jersey.

There have been no reported cases of allergic reaction to these products.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that packaging did not adequately disclose the presence of all allergens. Sale of the products have been suspended, and Daiso California has pulled the products from store shelves.

Consumers who have purchased the below listed snacks may return them to any Daiso store for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Daiso at support@daiso-usa.com or call toll free 833-888-1610.

SKU Product Name Missing Allergen 4972304293524 Kimura burdock salt 40g Bonito, Sardines, Tuna 4962679652767 Takuma food herb salt peanut 80g Bonito, Sardines, Tuna 4973341408841 Saint Lavian mini pound cake chocolate 2 pieces Coconut 4901351013144 Kanro Non-Sugar Tea House 40g Coconut 4901332108661 Kajitani Food Congeri Crispy 104g Coconut 4901332108289 Kajitani food cigar fry 110g Coconut 4906436005304 Kurata Foods Vegetable Potage V Ramen Coconut 4901050138605 Ito confectionery Langley chocolate cream 6 pieces Shea Nut 4901050138629 Ito confectionery Langley vanilla cream 6 sheets Shea Nut 4902555272641 Fujiya Country Ma'am Vanilla & Cocoa 19 sheets Shea Nut

