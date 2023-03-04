Whooshh Innovations Has An Upcoming Webinar on March 16th

Whooshh Innovations is looking to change the public narrative about dams and fish passage while offering a win-win solution.

SEATTLE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Whooshh Innovations is looking to bring attention to the negative effects of dams and fish passage while offering a win-win solution. The company aims to save fish, feed the planet, and grow clean energy.

Whooshh Innovations is a leader in fish passage technology. The company is proud to announce an innovative fish passage system that will revolutionize the fish passage industry by providing fish with an efficient and effective means to navigate over dams in seconds, reclaiming access to their spawning grounds.

The company has already made waves in the news and media for its famous Salmon Cannon, but now it's turning its attention toward its equity crowdfunding venture on StartEngine.

Whooshh Innovations is disrupting a total addressable market of $1.25 Trillion. There are over 1 million dams and barriers worldwide, most of which lack any fish passage. Those with some form of passage are nonetheless incapable of sorting out invasive fish species.

They will host a live webinar on March 16th at 1:30pm PST with CEO Vincent Bryant. Interested investors can join in on this discussion. A portion of this event will be dedicated to answering all of their questions about how Whooshh enables fish to glide past barriers while producing more hydropower flow. Whooshh Innovations is taking a big step towards helping the environment and addressing climate change.

